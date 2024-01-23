Back

Rollney, Hungarian pastry & soft serve chain from M'sia, opens 1st outlet in S'pore

Sweet.

Wong Li Jie | January 23, 2024, 11:54 AM

Rollney, a Malaysian dessert chain, has opened its first-ever Singapore outlet at VivoCity.

Its specialty is the chimney cake — a pastry called Kurtos Roll originating from Hungary that has a crunchy cylindrical exterior and a light, fluffy interior.

Here are some of their menu highlights.

Kurtos Ice Cream (from S$5)

Rollney's signature is the Kurtos Roll paired with soft serve and toppings.

Prices are as follows:

  • S$5 with one topping

  • S$5.50 with two toppings

  • Additional S$0.50 for premium toppings

  • Additional S$0.80 per additional toppings

As for the flavours, you can choose Original, Chocolate or Cinnamon for the Kurtos Roll, and Royal Chocolate or Hokkaido Milk for the soft serve.

Cinnamon Kurtos with Hokkaido Milk soft serve and Matcha sauce. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Chocolate Kurtos with Royal Chocolate soft serve and Biscoff sauce. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

You can also get the ice cream and Kurtos Roll separately:

  • Cuppa Ice Cream (from S$4)

  • Kurtos (from S$3)

Savoury Roll (S$5.50)

For those with less of a sweet tooth, you can also get the Kurtos Roll with savoury fillings:

  • Tuna

  • Hot Chilli Chicken

  • Plant-Based Spam with Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce or BBQ Sauce

Tuna Savoury Roll. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Rollney

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-133, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Every Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

This was a media preview at Rollney.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

