Rollney, Hungarian pastry & soft serve chain from M'sia, opens 1st outlet in S'pore

Rollney, a Malaysian dessert chain, has opened its first-ever Singapore outlet at VivoCity.
Its specialty is the chimney cake — a pastry called Kurtos Roll originating from Hungary that has a crunchy cylindrical exterior and a light, fluffy interior.
Here are some of their menu highlights.
Kurtos Ice Cream (from S$5)
Rollney's signature is the Kurtos Roll paired with soft serve and toppings.
Prices are as follows:
- S$5 with one topping
- S$5.50 with two toppings
- Additional S$0.50 for premium toppings
- Additional S$0.80 per additional toppings
As for the flavours, you can choose Original, Chocolate or Cinnamon for the Kurtos Roll, and Royal Chocolate or Hokkaido Milk for the soft serve.
You can also get the ice cream and Kurtos Roll separately:
- Cuppa Ice Cream (from S$4)
- Kurtos (from S$3)
Savoury Roll (S$5.50)
For those with less of a sweet tooth, you can also get the Kurtos Roll with savoury fillings:
- Tuna
- Hot Chilli Chicken
- Plant-Based Spam with Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce or BBQ Sauce
Rollney
Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-133, VivoCity, Singapore 098585
Opening hours: Every Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm
