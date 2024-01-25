S'porean agent linked to wanted money laundering suspect loses licence after conviction for kicking police officer

The property agent who was linked to wanted money laundering suspect Su Yongcan is no longer a real estate agent following her conviction for behaving in a disorderly manner and kicking a police officer while she was drunk.

In November 2023, Rochelle Chow Shuting was convicted of one count each of behaving in a disorderly manner and hurting a police officer to deter him from discharging his duty.

She was sentenced to to 16 weeks in jail and fined S$1,500, as reported by CNA. Chow is appealing against the sentence.

The Business Times reported that Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI) did not renew Chow's licence following her conviction.

'No longer fit & proper': SRI

A spokesperson from SRI told BT that Chow, 36, was deemed “no longer fit and proper” by the agency based on her conviction, hence her licence was not renewed.

The incident in question occurred in 2017.

An intoxicated Chow had left a wedding at Parkroyal on Pickering hotel. She started screaming in the car park when she could not find her way out. Security claimed that she hit a car and was violent.

When the police arrived and arrested her, Chow kicked a police officer in his thigh.

The report by CNA detailed how Chow changed her defence throughout the long-drawn trial, leading Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Chew to highlight the "frivolity" of Chow's defence.

She pleaded guilty in 2019 then retracted the guilty plea in 2020.

Chow also filed a sworn statement claiming she was too intoxicated to remember what transpired in the car park. But she later claimed that she could remember that she tried to pick up her phone with her right leg.

This detail was subsequently changed again; she said she lifted her leg to regain her balance.

Links to wanted money laundering suspect

Chow is also linked to a person of interest in what has turned out to be the largest money laundering case in Singapore's history -- suspect Su Yongcan, aged 33, who is now wanted by the authorities.

Brokered penthouse deal

BT reported that in Sep. 2018, SRI announced on Facebook that Chow had brokered a deal involving “the largest penthouse in South Beach Residences”.

The super penthouse was sold for S$26 million or S$3,864 per square foot.

The five-bedroom unit comprises three levels and measures 6,728 square feet. It also includes a pool overlooking the Marina Bay area.

The super penthouse in South Beach Residences, reported BT, belongs to Su.

The 2018 Facebook post is no longer accessible. Mothership is enquiring with SRI why this is so.

Director & shareholder of suspect's companies

Aside from facilitating the property purchase, Chow was linked to Su in other ways.

8world reported on Jan. 21 that Chow was a director and shareholder of two companies established by Su.

Chow, a Singaporean, was appointed director of management consultancy services firm Argentavis Capital and a software development company named Argentavis Global.

Both businesses were deregistered in 2020.

SRI: 'Everything was above board'

An SRI spokesperson told BT that there were “no red flags” in the property transaction involving Su and Chow.

He added that “everything was above board” according to their records, and also claimed that Su made the purchase “using Singapore bank cheques”.

Arrest warrant & Interpol Red Notice issued against suspect

An arrest warrant and Interpol Red Notice have been issued against Su and another suspect Wang Huoqiang for alleged money laundering offences.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. However, it is not an international arrest warrant.

Both are believed to be connected to the ongoing transnational multi-billion-dollar money laundering case, which has involved at least 10 foreign nationals.

Prohibition of disposal orders were also issued for seven properties and 10 vehicles linked to Su. BT reported that only one of the seven properties was brokered by SRI.

However, Su had left Singapore before the police commenced operations on Aug. 15, 2023.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Su can contact the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

Top image from Singapore Police Force and Rochelle Chow Shuting/LinkedIn.