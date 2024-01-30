Here's a list of restaurants in S'pore open during Chinese New Year 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Feeling some anxiety dealing with festive closures during Chinese New Year?

Fret not.

Here's a list of restaurants that will remain open, ensuring you have sufficient dining options throughout the festive season.

Soup Restaurant

Famed for serving their signature Samsui Ginger Chicken.

Address: https://www.souprestaurant.com.sg/contact

Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Kam’s Roast (Jewel)

Specialises in signature roast meats like Roast Duck, Char Siu, and Roast Pork.

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., #02-210, Jewel Changi Airport Mall, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 10am-5pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, but only the Jewel outlet is open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Black Knight Hotpot

Known for its rich, umami broths, simmered for over 16 hours without added MSG.

Address: 9 Raffles Blvd, #02-02/05, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596

Opening hours: 12pm-3pm & 5:30pm-10:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Yun Nans

Renowned for using fresh ingredients sourced directly from the Yunnan Province.

Address: https://yunnans.sg/contact/

Opening hours: Feb. 9: 11:30am-2pm & 4:30pm-9:45pm

Feb. 10 (ION Orchard): 11am-9pm

Feb 11 & 12: 11:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Dian Xiao Er

Famous for its Herbal Roast Duck and traditional Chinese cuisine.

Address: https://www.dianxiaoer.com.sg/outlets

Opening hours:11:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, but each outlet varies day-to-day.

Feb. 9: Jewel Changi Airport

Feb. 10: Jewel Changi, Jem, VivoCity, Waterway Point.

Feb. 11 & 12: All outlets.

Cai Lin Ji

Brings authentic Hubei street food to Singapore, including its famous Wuhan Hot Dry Noodles.

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #03-56 Jurong Point, Singapore 648331

Guoco Tower, Wallich St, #B2-26, Singapore 078881

Opening hours: Feb. 9: 10am-5pm

Feb. 10, 11, 12: 10am-9pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ

Uses five unique woodfires – applewood, cherry, pecan, hickory, and mesquite – to cook premium meats.

Address: https://www.omma.com.sg/contact-us/

Opening hours: Holland Village: 11am-11pm

Bukit Timah: 11:30am-11:30pm

Telok Ayer: 11am-11pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

NY Char Grill

Farm-to-table barbecue restaurant that focuses on meat quality.

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., Jewel #03-227/228 Singapore Changi International Airport, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 12pm-10:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

INDOCAFÉ Peranakan Dining

This Michelin Bib Gourmand Award-winner offers classic Peranakan flavours with a contemporary twist.

Address: 35 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228227

Opening hours: 12pm-3pm & 6pm-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 12.

You can make a booking here

Chef Chan's Private Dine

Offers fine Cantonese cuisine with colonial charm.

Address: 35 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228227 (within INDOCAFÉ)

Opening hours: 12pm-2:30pm & 6pm-9:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 12.

You can make a booking at 6737 0895.

Tajimaya Yakiniku

Serves top-grade A5 Wagyu beef from Kagoshima and Miyazaki.

Address:https://www.tajimaya.com.sg/contact-us

Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Suki Ya

Offers unlimited high-quality meats at an affordable price.

Address: https://www.suki-ya.com.sg/contact-us

Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Suki Suki Hotpot

This halal hotpot restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Address: https://sukisukihotpot.com.sg/contact-us-1

Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Siam Kitchen

Serves authentic Thai cuisine like Red Tom Yum Soup, Chicken Green Curry, and Fish Head Tom Yum Curry.

Address: https://www.siamkitchen.com.sg/contact-us

Opening hours: 11:30am-10:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Sarai

Traditional Thai cuisine featuring classic dishes infused with modern twists.

Address: 163 Tanglin Road #03-122 Singapore 247933

Opening hours: 11:30am-3pm & 5:30pm-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Kek Seafood SAFRA Punggol

Experience unique street-style dining with a blend of traditional zi char dishes.

Address: 9 Sentul Crescent, #02-01, Singapore 828654

Opening hours: 11am-2pm & 5am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9 and 12.

You can make a booking here

Sun with Moon Light

Serves quality Japanese cuisine like Kamameshi and Teppanyaki at value-for-money prices.

Address: Jem 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #04-13/14 Singapore 608549

Opening hours: 11am-4pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9 and 12.

You can make a booking at 6334 1084.

BHC Chicken

This is South Korea's largest fried chicken chain.

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #02-332A/332F Marina Square, Singapore 039594

11 Tanjong Katong Rd, B1-36, Singapore 437157

160 Orchard Rd, #01-07/08, Singapore 238842

Opening hours: Marina Square: 11am-4pm

Tanjong Katong: 11am-4pm

Orchard: 11:30am-4:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Feb. 9 & 12: All outlets open

Feb. 10 & 11: Only orchard outlet open

Ippudo

Known for its authentic, artisanal Hakata Tonkotsu ramen.

Address: https://stores.ippudo.com/en_sg/singapore/singapore

Opening hours: 11am-10pm / 11am-4pm (half-day)

Are they open during Chinese New Year?:

- Changi express outlets will be open throughout CNY

- Tanjong Pagar and Clarke Quay outlets will be closed throughout CNY.

- All other outlets will operate on a half-day schedule.

- On Feb. 10, only the Marina Bay Sands, Raffles City, and i12 Katong outlets will be open.

Tsuta

The world's first Michelin-starred ramen eatery is celebrated for its signature Shoyu Soba.

Address: https://www.tsuta.com/

Opening hours: 10am-3pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?:

Feb. 9: All outlets open

Feb. 10: Jewel outlet open

Feb. 11: Jewel & 313 outlet open

Feb. 12: All outlets open

Ju Xing Home

This recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand is known for its unpretentious zi char classics.

Address: 391 Orchard Rd, B2-36A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore 238872

Opening hours: 11am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Mrs Pho

Offers a true slice of Vietnamese cuisine and ambience.

Address: https://www.mrspho.com/

Opening hours: 313 & Bussorah: 11am-10pm

221 Rangoon: 11:30am-9:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 10.

You can make a booking here

Good Day

Known for its grain bowls packed with healthy and tasty ingredients.

Address: 8 Marina View, #02-15 Asia Square Tower 1, Singapore 018960

Opening hours: 10am-3pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9.

Vanda

They serve gelato inspired by the flowers, teas, and herbs of Asia.

Address: 313@somerset, Orchard Rd, #01-17, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 11am-4pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9 and 12.

Burgs

Burgs offer gourmet burgers crafted by two Michelin-trained local chefs.

Address: https://www.projectburgs.com/

Opening hours: 10am-3pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 10

Canopy

Singapore's largest pet-friendly restaurant chain that coexists with nature.

Address:https://www.canopygardendining.com/

Opening hours: Bishan Park: 9am-10pm

Hort Park: 10:30am-10pm

Changi City Point: 11am-10pm

Changi Village: 11:30am-11pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Lenu

They serve hearty braised beef broths prepared over 18 hours.

Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/?Locate=LeNu

Opening hours: 10:30am-2pm (Feb. 9)/ 10:30am-10pm (other days)

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

Le Shrimp Ramen

They combine Japanese ramen and Chinese la mian flavors.

Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/

Opening hours: 10:30am-2pm (Feb. 9)/ 10:30am-10pm (other days)

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

Paradise Hotpot

This Hong Kong-style steamboat restaurant offers both value and premium all-you-can-eat hotpot sets.

Address: 1 Sengkang Square, #03-05 Compass One, Singapore 545078

Opening hours: 11:30am-9:30pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking at 63864838.

Beauty in The Pot

They offer six nourishing hotpot soup bases rich in flavor and health benefits.

Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/?Locate=Beauty%20in%20The%20Pot

Opening hours: Feb. 9: 11:30am-10:30pm

Feb. 10, 11, 12: 11:30am-3am

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

Canton Paradise

They feature a show kitchen where diners can watch chefs skillfully carve roasted meats.

Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/?Locate=Canton%20Paradise

Opening hours: 10:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

Paradise Classic

They offer a contemporary twist on beloved local classics at affordable prices.

Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/brand-paradise-classic/

Opening hours: 10:30am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

Crown Prince Restaurant/ Crown Prince Kitchenette

Brings authentic Malaysian zi char and Chinese cuisine like Chicken Lollipop with Cereal and Herbal Duck.

Address:

60 Pasir Ris Drive 3 #01-01 Aranda Country Club Singapore 519497

65 Airport Boulevard #03-42/43 Terminal 3 Singapore 819663

Opening hours: Aranda Country Club: 11am-3pm & 5pm-10pm

Changi T3: 10am-10pm

Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.

You can make a booking here

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Indocafe Peranakan Dining and Canopy Garden Dining.