Here's a list of restaurants in S'pore open during Chinese New Year 2024

Feeling some anxiety dealing with festive closures during Chinese New Year?
Fret not.
Here's a list of restaurants that will remain open, ensuring you have sufficient dining options throughout the festive season.
Soup Restaurant
Famed for serving their signature Samsui Ginger Chicken.
Address: https://www.souprestaurant.com.sg/contact
Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Kam’s Roast (Jewel)
Specialises in signature roast meats like Roast Duck, Char Siu, and Roast Pork.
Address: 78 Airport Blvd., #02-210, Jewel Changi Airport Mall, Singapore 819666
Opening hours: 10am-5pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, but only the Jewel outlet is open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Black Knight Hotpot
Known for its rich, umami broths, simmered for over 16 hours without added MSG.
Address: 9 Raffles Blvd, #02-02/05, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596
Opening hours: 12pm-3pm & 5:30pm-10:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Yun Nans
Renowned for using fresh ingredients sourced directly from the Yunnan Province.
Address: https://yunnans.sg/contact/
Opening hours: Feb. 9: 11:30am-2pm & 4:30pm-9:45pm
Feb. 10 (ION Orchard): 11am-9pm
Feb 11 & 12: 11:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Dian Xiao Er
Famous for its Herbal Roast Duck and traditional Chinese cuisine.
Address: https://www.dianxiaoer.com.sg/outlets
Opening hours:11:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, but each outlet varies day-to-day.
Feb. 9: Jewel Changi Airport
Feb. 10: Jewel Changi, Jem, VivoCity, Waterway Point.
Feb. 11 & 12: All outlets.
Cai Lin Ji
Brings authentic Hubei street food to Singapore, including its famous Wuhan Hot Dry Noodles.
Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #03-56 Jurong Point, Singapore 648331
Guoco Tower, Wallich St, #B2-26, Singapore 078881
Opening hours: Feb. 9: 10am-5pm
Feb. 10, 11, 12: 10am-9pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ
Uses five unique woodfires – applewood, cherry, pecan, hickory, and mesquite – to cook premium meats.
Address: https://www.omma.com.sg/contact-us/
Opening hours: Holland Village: 11am-11pm
Bukit Timah: 11:30am-11:30pm
Telok Ayer: 11am-11pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
NY Char Grill
Farm-to-table barbecue restaurant that focuses on meat quality.
Address: 78 Airport Blvd., Jewel #03-227/228 Singapore Changi International Airport, Singapore 819666
Opening hours: 12pm-10:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
INDOCAFÉ Peranakan Dining
This Michelin Bib Gourmand Award-winner offers classic Peranakan flavours with a contemporary twist.
Address: 35 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228227
Opening hours: 12pm-3pm & 6pm-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 12.
You can make a booking here
Chef Chan's Private Dine
Offers fine Cantonese cuisine with colonial charm.
Address: 35 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228227 (within INDOCAFÉ)
Opening hours: 12pm-2:30pm & 6pm-9:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 12.
You can make a booking at 6737 0895.
Tajimaya Yakiniku
Serves top-grade A5 Wagyu beef from Kagoshima and Miyazaki.
Address:https://www.tajimaya.com.sg/contact-us
Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Suki Ya
Offers unlimited high-quality meats at an affordable price.
Address: https://www.suki-ya.com.sg/contact-us
Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Suki Suki Hotpot
This halal hotpot restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Address: https://sukisukihotpot.com.sg/contact-us-1
Opening hours: 11:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Siam Kitchen
Serves authentic Thai cuisine like Red Tom Yum Soup, Chicken Green Curry, and Fish Head Tom Yum Curry.
Address: https://www.siamkitchen.com.sg/contact-us
Opening hours: 11:30am-10:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, all outlets open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Sarai
Traditional Thai cuisine featuring classic dishes infused with modern twists.
Address: 163 Tanglin Road #03-122 Singapore 247933
Opening hours: 11:30am-3pm & 5:30pm-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Kek Seafood SAFRA Punggol
Experience unique street-style dining with a blend of traditional zi char dishes.
Address: 9 Sentul Crescent, #02-01, Singapore 828654
Opening hours: 11am-2pm & 5am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9 and 12.
You can make a booking here
Sun with Moon Light
Serves quality Japanese cuisine like Kamameshi and Teppanyaki at value-for-money prices.
Address: Jem 50 Jurong Gateway Road, #04-13/14 Singapore 608549
Opening hours: 11am-4pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9 and 12.
You can make a booking at 6334 1084.
BHC Chicken
This is South Korea's largest fried chicken chain.
Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, #02-332A/332F Marina Square, Singapore 039594
11 Tanjong Katong Rd, B1-36, Singapore 437157
160 Orchard Rd, #01-07/08, Singapore 238842
Opening hours: Marina Square: 11am-4pm
Tanjong Katong: 11am-4pm
Orchard: 11:30am-4:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Feb. 9 & 12: All outlets open
Feb. 10 & 11: Only orchard outlet open
Ippudo
Known for its authentic, artisanal Hakata Tonkotsu ramen.
Address: https://stores.ippudo.com/en_sg/singapore/singapore
Opening hours: 11am-10pm / 11am-4pm (half-day)
Are they open during Chinese New Year?:
- Changi express outlets will be open throughout CNY
- Tanjong Pagar and Clarke Quay outlets will be closed throughout CNY.
- All other outlets will operate on a half-day schedule.
- On Feb. 10, only the Marina Bay Sands, Raffles City, and i12 Katong outlets will be open.
Tsuta
The world's first Michelin-starred ramen eatery is celebrated for its signature Shoyu Soba.
Address: https://www.tsuta.com/
Opening hours: 10am-3pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?:
Feb. 9: All outlets open
Feb. 10: Jewel outlet open
Feb. 11: Jewel & 313 outlet open
Feb. 12: All outlets open
Ju Xing Home
This recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand is known for its unpretentious zi char classics.
Address: 391 Orchard Rd, B2-36A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Singapore 238872
Opening hours: 11am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Mrs Pho
Offers a true slice of Vietnamese cuisine and ambience.
Address: https://www.mrspho.com/
Opening hours: 313 & Bussorah: 11am-10pm
221 Rangoon: 11:30am-9:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 10.
You can make a booking here
Good Day
Known for its grain bowls packed with healthy and tasty ingredients.
Address: 8 Marina View, #02-15 Asia Square Tower 1, Singapore 018960
Opening hours: 10am-3pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9.
Vanda
They serve gelato inspired by the flowers, teas, and herbs of Asia.
Address: 313@somerset, Orchard Rd, #01-17, Singapore 238895
Opening hours: 11am-4pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Only open on Feb. 9 and 12.
Burgs
Burgs offer gourmet burgers crafted by two Michelin-trained local chefs.
Address: https://www.projectburgs.com/
Opening hours: 10am-3pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Open throughout CNY except Feb. 10
Canopy
Singapore's largest pet-friendly restaurant chain that coexists with nature.
Address:https://www.canopygardendining.com/
Opening hours: Bishan Park: 9am-10pm
Hort Park: 10:30am-10pm
Changi City Point: 11am-10pm
Changi Village: 11:30am-11pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Lenu
They serve hearty braised beef broths prepared over 18 hours.
Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/?Locate=LeNu
Opening hours: 10:30am-2pm (Feb. 9)/ 10:30am-10pm (other days)
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
Le Shrimp Ramen
They combine Japanese ramen and Chinese la mian flavors.
Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/
Opening hours: 10:30am-2pm (Feb. 9)/ 10:30am-10pm (other days)
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
Paradise Hotpot
This Hong Kong-style steamboat restaurant offers both value and premium all-you-can-eat hotpot sets.
Address: 1 Sengkang Square, #03-05 Compass One, Singapore 545078
Opening hours: 11:30am-9:30pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking at 63864838.
Beauty in The Pot
They offer six nourishing hotpot soup bases rich in flavor and health benefits.
Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/?Locate=Beauty%20in%20The%20Pot
Opening hours: Feb. 9: 11:30am-10:30pm
Feb. 10, 11, 12: 11:30am-3am
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
Canton Paradise
They feature a show kitchen where diners can watch chefs skillfully carve roasted meats.
Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/restaurant-locator/?Locate=Canton%20Paradise
Opening hours: 10:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
Paradise Classic
They offer a contemporary twist on beloved local classics at affordable prices.
Address: https://www.paradisegp.com/brand-paradise-classic/
Opening hours: 10:30am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
Crown Prince Restaurant/ Crown Prince Kitchenette
Brings authentic Malaysian zi char and Chinese cuisine like Chicken Lollipop with Cereal and Herbal Duck.
Address:
60 Pasir Ris Drive 3 #01-01 Aranda Country Club Singapore 519497
65 Airport Boulevard #03-42/43 Terminal 3 Singapore 819663
Opening hours: Aranda Country Club: 11am-3pm & 5pm-10pm
Changi T3: 10am-10pm
Are they open during Chinese New Year?: Yes, open throughout CNY.
You can make a booking here
Top photos by Indocafe Peranakan Dining and Canopy Garden Dining.
