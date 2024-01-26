Japanese band Radwimps to perform at S'pore Expo on May 11, 2024

Japanese rock bank Radwimps will be coming to Singapore on May 11, 2024, as part of their "The Way You Yawn, And The Outcry Of Peace" Asia tour.

They will perform at the Singapore Expo.

They will also be stopping by Tokyo, Yokohama, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok and Seoul on their tour.

The band is behind the soundtrack to acclaimed films like "Your Name", "Weathering with You" and "Suzume".

The three-member band is made up of vocalist and guitarist Yojiro Noda, guitarist Akira Kuwahara and bass guitarist Yusuke Takeda.

The band's fourth member, drummer Satoshi Yamaguchi, has been on hiatus since 2015.

The band last came to Singapore in August 2018.

Ticketing information has yet to be released.

Details:

Date: May 11, 2024

Venue: Singapore Expo

Top photo via radwims_jp/Instagram