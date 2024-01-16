Chonky python stuck in Hougang Ave 6 drainage hole rescued after 5-hour operation involving drilling & hacking

Update on Jan. 16 at 3:40pm: This article was updated with more information about the rescue.

A python made a mistake slithering into a drainage hole a tad too narrow for its girth.

The drain, located at Hougang Avenue 6 Block 422, became an emergency site when the python found itself lodged inside the hole.

Rescuers from the National Parks Board (NParks) had a hard time removing the snake from its involuntary hiding spot, according to a Mothership reader at the scene.

Hole too small, snake got caught on a nail

Stating that the python had already been stuck by the time he arrived around 1pm on Jan. 13, 2024, the reader speculated that the reptile had probably been searching for an escape route when authorities were trying to capture it.

The reader added that NParks officers had discussed options such as "hacking the ground", while bystanders opined that the snake might die before they could remove it.

Another Mothership reader shared that the entire operation took about four to five hours.

A TikTok video another witness posted of the operation showed that the rescuers had to hack and drill the concrete to retrieve the python after getting the town council's permission.

They discovered that the snake had gotten trapped after getting caught on a short nail inside the pipe.

The reader added that both the python's girth and the nail had contributed to its unfortunate circumstances.

The python eventually emerged from the incident most unscathed — save for a small injury from the nail.

"The python was lucky the nail is short and no one tried to yank him out," the reader added.

Pythons and drainage pipes

A python getting trapped in a drainage pipe is not unheard of.

As the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) once told Mothership, pythons use drainage pipes to navigate Singapore's urban spaces.

When one end of the drainage pipe is congested or when the snake meets a dead end, a "sealed vacuum effect" stops the snake from reversing out.

In 2021, six Acres rescuers took 3.5 hours to remove a python who had gotten stuck in a drainage pipe at a monsoon drain at Senoko.

More about reticulated pythons

The snake found in Hougang is a reticulated python.

This species is native to Singapore and can grow to over nine metres in length.

These non-venomous constrictors can often be found hanging out in urban areas, but are usually shy, and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

Anyone who comes across a snake should keep calm and maintain a safe distance from the animal.

The snake should be left alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.

Members of the public can call the NParks helpline at 1800 476 1600 or the Acres 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline 9783 7782 if assistance is required.

