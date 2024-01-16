Back

Chonky python stuck in Hougang Ave 6 drainage hole rescued after 5-hour operation involving drilling & hacking

Sssave me.

Julia Yee | January 16, 2024, 12:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Update on Jan. 16 at 3:40pm: This article was updated with more information about the rescue.

A python made a mistake slithering into a drainage hole a tad too narrow for its girth.

The drain, located at Hougang Avenue 6 Block 422, became an emergency site when the python found itself lodged inside the hole.

Photo by Mothership reader

Rescuers from the National Parks Board (NParks) had a hard time removing the snake from its involuntary hiding spot, according to a Mothership reader at the scene.

Hole too small, snake got caught on a nail

Stating that the python had already been stuck by the time he arrived around 1pm on Jan. 13, 2024, the reader speculated that the reptile had probably been searching for an escape route when authorities were trying to capture it.

Photo by Mothership reader

The reader added that NParks officers had discussed options such as "hacking the ground", while bystanders opined that the snake might die before they could remove it.

Gif via Mothership reader

Another Mothership reader shared that the entire operation took about four to five hours.

A TikTok video another witness posted of the operation showed that the rescuers had to hack and drill the concrete to retrieve the python after getting the town council's permission.

Photo from Mothership reader.

Photo from Mothership reader.

They discovered that the snake had gotten trapped after getting caught on a short nail inside the pipe.

Gif via Mothership reader.

Photo from Mothership reader.

Photo from Mothership reader.

The reader added that both the python's girth and the nail had contributed to its unfortunate circumstances.

The python eventually emerged from the incident most unscathed — save for a small injury from the nail.

"The python was lucky the nail is short and no one tried to yank him out," the reader added.

Pythons and drainage pipes

A python getting trapped in a drainage pipe is not unheard of.

As the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) once told Mothership, pythons use drainage pipes to navigate Singapore's urban spaces.

When one end of the drainage pipe is congested or when the snake meets a dead end, a "sealed vacuum effect" stops the snake from reversing out.

In 2021, six Acres rescuers took 3.5 hours to remove a python who had gotten stuck in a drainage pipe at a monsoon drain at Senoko.

More about reticulated pythons

The snake found in Hougang is a reticulated python.

This species is native to Singapore and can grow to over nine metres in length.

These non-venomous constrictors can often be found hanging out in urban areas, but are usually shy, and will not attack unless disturbed or provoked.

Anyone who comes across a snake should keep calm and maintain a safe distance from the animal.

The snake should be left alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.

Members of the public can call the NParks helpline at 1800 476 1600 or the Acres 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline 9783 7782 if assistance is required.

Top images from Mothership reader

Bruno Mars S'pore concert tickets priced from S$108, presale from Jan. 19

Thankfully doesn't cost 24K.

January 16, 2024, 04:58 PM

Preschool teacher who pushed 22-month-old boy away from window ‘inappropriate', but boy’s bruise caused by self-fall: ECDA

ECDA said that based on preliminary findings, the bruise could have been caused by a fall on Jan. 4.

January 16, 2024, 04:56 PM

Domestic helper, 26, hospitalised in S'pore for brain inflammation & stroke, employer appeals for help

"This is a young girl, this is a young child. I treat her like my own child, my own sister."

January 16, 2024, 04:50 PM

Woman, 46, loses life savings of S$5,500 in wedding blood vow to a 'Romeo Tan' pretending to be the actor

Not a Love Story.

January 16, 2024, 04:46 PM

Viral Prime drinks now at selected FairPrice outlets for S$7.40

It's Prime time.

January 16, 2024, 04:28 PM

5 S'pore malls to have on-site system to convert food waste into substrates for aquaculture

Reducing food waste and carbon emissions.

January 16, 2024, 03:51 PM

Outram Secondary School moving to Sengkang in 2026, Kranji Primary School to Tengah in 2028

To cater to changing demand across Singapore.

January 16, 2024, 03:48 PM

LKY100 exhibition in Changi Airport T2 from now till Feb. 28, 2024

Admission is free for all.

January 16, 2024, 03:42 PM

PM Lee meets Brunei Sultan Bolkiah, 'confident' future leaders will build on S'pore-Brunei's close ties

Singapore and Brunei "go way back", 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of ties between both countries.

January 16, 2024, 02:27 PM

M'sia boy, 2, recognises & names half a dozen car brands as if he's a smol car salesman

Small boy, big toys.

January 16, 2024, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.