Here are all the S'pore public holidays in 2024

Planning for vacations this year?

Here are all the 11 gazetted public holidays in 2024:

Long weekends to keep a look out for:

New Year's Day: Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024

Chinese New Year: Feb. 10 to Feb. 12

Good Friday: Mar. 29 to Mar. 31

Hari Raya Haji: Jun. 15 to Jun. 17

National Day: Aug. 9 to Aug. 11

4 shorter work weeks:

Deepavali in 2024 falls on a Thursday. You can make it a long weekend if you take a day's leave on Friday, Nov. 1.

Long weekends aside, three of the public holidays — Hari Raya Puasa (Apr. 10), Labour Day (May. 1), and Vesak Day (May. 22) — fall on a Wednesday.

So, you can either catch a mid-week breather or plan your leave days such that you have a mega-long weekend break.

