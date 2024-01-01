Here are all the S'pore public holidays in 2024

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Planning for vacations this year?
Here are all the 11 gazetted public holidays in 2024:
Long weekends to keep a look out for:
- New Year's Day: Dec. 30, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024
- Chinese New Year: Feb. 10 to Feb. 12
- Good Friday: Mar. 29 to Mar. 31
- Hari Raya Haji: Jun. 15 to Jun. 17
- National Day: Aug. 9 to Aug. 11
4 shorter work weeks:
Deepavali in 2024 falls on a Thursday. You can make it a long weekend if you take a day's leave on Friday, Nov. 1.
Long weekends aside, three of the public holidays — Hari Raya Puasa (Apr. 10), Labour Day (May. 1), and Vesak Day (May. 22) — fall on a Wednesday.
So, you can either catch a mid-week breather or plan your leave days such that you have a mega-long weekend break.
Top image via Canva
