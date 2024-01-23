Back

Viral Prime drinks seen at Sheng Siong outlet for S$6.75

Lowest price yet.

Fasiha Nazren | January 23, 2024, 10:13 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The viral Prime drinks have officially infiltrated Singapore's major supermarkets.

Last week, it was announced that the coveted drinks created by international influencers KSI and Logan Paul can be found in selected FairPrice outlets in Singapore.

Now, it seems, you can find Prime at Sheng Siong as well.

The flavours include:

  • Ice Pop

  • Blue Raspberry

  • Strawberry Watermelon

  • Meta Moon

  • Lemon Lime

  • Tropical Punch

When Mothership visited a Sheng Siong outlet at Tampines Street 82 on Tuesday morning (Jan. 23), shelves were stocked with all flavours except Ice Pop.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Photo by Nigel Chua.

Mothership reader found a variety of Prime drinks at the Sheng Siong outlet located at Block 11, Boon Keng Road.

Photo by Mothership reader.

A TikTok user, on the other hand, got his hands on Prime at the Fernvale Road outlet. Though he wasn't as lucky at two other outlets.

A bottle goes for S$6.75 each (U.P. S$10.04).

In comparison, a bottle costs S$7.40 at FairPrice and upwards of S$10 at the SGFR Store.

Top image from Nigel Chua and Sheng Siong's Facebook page.

BlueSG car zooms down Farrer flyover, skids & slams into barriers on left & right

No other vehicles involved.

January 22, 2024, 08:21 PM

S'poreans buying Johor condo properties as JB-S'pore RTS Link shows good progress

Strong demand.

January 22, 2024, 07:30 PM

How to survive the National Stadium crowds for Coldplay's S'pore concerts

Don't say we never share.

January 22, 2024, 07:29 PM

Migrant worker, who worked 27 years for S'pore company, gets gold chain as farewell retirement gift

Long service award.

January 22, 2024, 06:37 PM

Woman shouts at 2 other women at Sembawang mall apparently after hearing phone prayer alarm go off

She claimed she would shout at people with different beliefs who irritate her with sounds.

January 22, 2024, 06:29 PM

S'pore litter collection app holding 'party & tidy' event outside Coldplay concert venue

Only on Jan. 23 and 27.

January 22, 2024, 06:00 PM

M'sian, 21, sues school after rejection by 15 US universities, including Harvard, Stanford & Yale

He claimed the improper handling of his recommendation letters costs him the spot to these universities.

January 22, 2024, 05:39 PM

Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in S'pore Chinatown sells economy rice for S$3, beverage & desserts for S$1

An affordable F&B option in the heart of the city.

January 22, 2024, 05:23 PM

Ron DeSantis, once heir apparent to Trump, drops out of Republican presidential nomination race

Bend the knee.

January 22, 2024, 05:18 PM

Police looking for driver, 2 passengers who fled after Farrer Road hit-&-run

A machete was found in their car.

January 22, 2024, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.