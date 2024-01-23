Viral Prime drinks seen at Sheng Siong outlet for S$6.75

The viral Prime drinks have officially infiltrated Singapore's major supermarkets.

Last week, it was announced that the coveted drinks created by international influencers KSI and Logan Paul can be found in selected FairPrice outlets in Singapore.

Now, it seems, you can find Prime at Sheng Siong as well.

The flavours include:

Ice Pop

Blue Raspberry

Strawberry Watermelon

Meta Moon

Lemon Lime

Tropical Punch

When Mothership visited a Sheng Siong outlet at Tampines Street 82 on Tuesday morning (Jan. 23), shelves were stocked with all flavours except Ice Pop.

A Mothership reader found a variety of Prime drinks at the Sheng Siong outlet located at Block 11, Boon Keng Road.

A TikTok user, on the other hand, got his hands on Prime at the Fernvale Road outlet. Though he wasn't as lucky at two other outlets.

A bottle goes for S$6.75 each (U.P. S$10.04).

In comparison, a bottle costs S$7.40 at FairPrice and upwards of S$10 at the SGFR Store.

Top image from Nigel Chua and Sheng Siong's Facebook page.