Viral Prime drinks now at selected FairPrice outlets for S$7.40

Prime, a brand of drinks created by international influencers KSI and Logan Paul, has made its way to the shelves of selected NTUC FairPrice outlets in Singapore.

First released in 2022, the drinks come in various types, like hydration drinks and energy drinks.

For a limited time, the bottled hydration drinks will be sold for S$7.40 (U.P. S$7.90).

PRIME Hydration

According to the Prime website, these sports drinks are caffeine-free and contain electrolytes, vitamin B, and antioxidants.

They come in flavours like:

Tropical Punch

Strawberry Watermelon

Lemon Lime

Blue Raspberry

Ice Pop

Meta Moon

Top photos by Wong Li Jie and NTUC FairPrice on Facebook.