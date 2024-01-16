Back

Viral Prime drinks now at selected FairPrice outlets for S$7.40

It's Prime time.

Wong Li Jie | January 16, 2024, 04:28 PM

Prime, a brand of drinks created by international influencers KSI and Logan Paul, has made its way to the shelves of selected NTUC FairPrice outlets in Singapore.

First released in 2022, the drinks come in various types, like hydration drinks and energy drinks.

For a limited time, the bottled hydration drinks will be sold for S$7.40 (U.P. S$7.90).

Display at Fairprice Finest Woodleigh Mall. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

PRIME Hydration

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

According to the Prime website, these sports drinks are caffeine-free and contain electrolytes, vitamin B, and antioxidants.

They come in flavours like:

  • Tropical Punch

  • Strawberry Watermelon

  • Lemon Lime

  • Blue Raspberry

  • Ice Pop

  • Meta Moon

Top photos by Wong Li Jie and NTUC FairPrice on Facebook.

