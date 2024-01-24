Preschool cook who allegedly molested toddler will face 3 more similar charges

A former preschool cook who was previously accused of molesting a two-year-old girl in her diaper is set to face three more similar charges, reported CNA.

On Jan. 24, the accused, a Malaysian and Singapore permanent resident, returned to court via video-link from his place of remand.

The prosecutor said that the accused will be facing three more similar charges.

However, the case was not ready. The prosecutor said more time was required to complete investigations as well as liaise with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

When the prosecutor requested the judge not to grant bail, the defence had no objections.

Background

The 59-year-old man was first charged in court on Dec. 6, 2023 with one count of using criminal force to a person below 14 years old with intent to outrage modesty.

He was assessed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to have paedophilic disorder and was subsequently remanded in Changi Prison.

Additional details were revealed during a further mention of the case on Dec. 27, 2023.

The court heard then that the accused was alleged to have more victims, resulting in the judge not granting bail to protect "public safety".

Due to a gag order protecting the victim's identity, the accused's name, the preschool and its location cannot be named.

Next hearing on Feb. 21

The accused will return to court on Feb. 21 for another hearing, according to CNA.

If convicted of molesting a minor, he could be sentenced to five years in prison and fined.

As he is above 50 years old, the man cannot be caned.

Top image via Canva.