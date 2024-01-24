Back

Preschool cook who allegedly molested toddler will face 3 more similar charges

The accused will return to court on Feb. 21.

Michelle Chew | January 24, 2024, 01:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A former preschool cook who was previously accused of molesting a two-year-old girl in her diaper is set to face three more similar charges, reported CNA.

On Jan. 24, the accused, a Malaysian and Singapore permanent resident, returned to court via video-link from his place of remand.

The prosecutor said that the accused will be facing three more similar charges.

However, the case was not ready. The prosecutor said more time was required to complete investigations as well as liaise with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

When the prosecutor requested the judge not to grant bail, the defence had no objections.

Background

The 59-year-old man was first charged in court on Dec. 6, 2023 with one count of using criminal force to a person below 14 years old with intent to outrage modesty.

He was assessed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to have paedophilic disorder and was subsequently remanded in Changi Prison.

Additional details were revealed during a further mention of the case on Dec. 27, 2023.

The court heard then that the accused was alleged to have more victims, resulting in the judge not granting bail to protect "public safety".

Due to a gag order protecting the victim's identity, the accused's name, the preschool and its location cannot be named.

Next hearing on Feb. 21

The accused will return to court on Feb. 21 for another hearing, according to CNA.

If convicted of molesting a minor, he could be sentenced to five years in prison and fined.

As he is above 50 years old, the man cannot be caned.

Top image via Canva. 

Dengue cases in S'pore surge again to more than 1,100 infections in Jan. 2024

NEA is urging people to use mosquito repellent.

January 24, 2024, 04:37 PM

Indonesia VP candidate & minister Mahfud MD will resign from cabinet to avoid conflict of interest

He is currently the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs.

January 24, 2024, 04:34 PM

Motorcyclist, 47, in hospital after alleged hit-&-run on AYE, appealing for witnesses

He says he blacked out after the accident and woke up sitting on the road shoulder.

January 24, 2024, 03:57 PM

Psych assessment ordered for man, 34, who allegedly tried to kill mother, 77, with pillow

He will be back in court on Feb. 14, 2024.

January 24, 2024, 03:38 PM

Football club Al-Nassr postpones China matches after Ronaldo injury, fans unhappy

Ronaldo issued a public apology to the fans.

January 24, 2024, 03:08 PM

All DBS S'pore manned branches 'on track' to be certified Green Mark Platinum by 2024

Cool.

January 24, 2024, 02:18 PM

MPH moving out of Mid Valley Megamall in KL, clearance sale up to 90% till Jan. 31

See you again.

January 24, 2024, 12:35 PM

5 M'sians extradited to S'pore from Johor for 'fake friend' scam, allegedly cheated more than S$1.4 million

The police received more than 500 reports.

January 24, 2024, 12:33 PM

Mahathir ally & former M'sian finance minister Daim Zainuddin to be charged by M'sia anti-corruption body

He is expected to be charged with failure to declare property, after the 60-storey Ilham Tower was seized.

January 24, 2024, 11:51 AM

S'porean man, 35, sexually abused 4 underage boys he met online, gets 21.5 years' jail & caning

One boy had contracted HIV.

January 24, 2024, 10:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.