M'sian police to take Mahathir's statement on remarks about 'loyalty' of Indian & Chinese communities

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad will get his statement taken by the police over a racial remark he made in a recent interview, Malaysiakini reported.

The police will take Mahathir's statement at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya at 3pm on Jan. 23, an aide to the former prime minister told Malaysiakini.

Loyalty to "countries of origin",

In an exclusive interview with an Indian satellite TV channel Thanthi TV, Mahathir claimed that the Indian and Chinese communities in Malaysia do not identify as Malaysians as they still have loyalty to their "countries of origin".

The 98-year-old former Prime Minister said these communities must assimilate into Malay culture before having the right to call the country their own.

When the interviewer asked if one can remain loyal to the country while also being committed to their roots, Mahathir said that "Indian Malaysians do not speak Malay as their home language, they speak Tamil (instead)".

Mahathir, who is of Indian descent, said that his "problem" arose when "immigrants" call the country theirs while still practising their own cultures and customs.

When the interviewer asked Mahathir about his own Indian roots, Mahathir said he is "100 per cent Malay" and that he has "no knowledge of the Indian language."

"Irresponsible statement"

Several police reports have been filed against the former prime minister over his comments in the interview.

“I do not consider Tun Mahathir’s statement to be relevant. That’s an irresponsible statement as a long-time former prime minister," Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters on Jan. 16, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Anwar said he protests that statement strongly because it is "very irresponsible" and all Malaysians must be respected regardless of their background.

Anwar added that Mahathir's remark was an attempt to divert attention away from the "real issues".

"This is an attempt to divert attention. The fight against corruption, digital governance, and energy transition. This is our focus," the Prime Minister said.

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook.