Pokémon Oreos feature 16 crowd-favourite characters, now available at all FairPrice stores

This January 2024, Pokémon Oreos are taking over all FairPrice stores in Singapore.
These limited edition Oreo cookies have been embossed with 16 popular characters from the Japanese franchise, and comes in four different flavours:
Original (S$3.34)
Chocolate Cream (S$3.34)
Strawberry Cream (S$3.34)
Chocolate and Banana Cream (S$4.34)
Exclusively featuring everyone's favourite Pokémon, Pikachu, these yellow cookies come with a special chocolate and banana flavoured cream, available for a limited time only.
Collectibles beneath the cookies
Fans of Pokémon will also be pleasantly surprised to find an exclusive holographic character photo card at the bottom of each box.
Top photos by Livia Soh.
