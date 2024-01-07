Back

PIE accident that killed man, 21: Driver, 18, allegedly no licence & driving for carpool group

He is also being investigated for driving without a valid licence.

Daniel Seow | January 07, 2024, 04:37 PM

A 21-year-old man was killed in a Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) accident on Dec. 31, 2023, after his van overturned.

The girlfriend of the deceased, Michael Ong, had appealed on social media for anyone who has dashcam footage of the accident to come forward.

In the latest update on Jan. 7, 2024, the police said an 18-year-old van driver had been arrested for careless driving without due care, The Straits Times reported.

The accident

Police also said the driver is being investigated for driving without a valid licence.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver was believed to have picked up the deceased through the carpool group SgHitch.

Police previously said that the accident involved a van and a lorry, ST reported.

It took place on the PIE after the Toh Guan Road exit at about 7:35am.

Photos shared on Facebook showed a black and yellow van had overturned in the middle of the first and second highway lanes.

SCDF subsequently rescued two people who were trapped inside the overturned van using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The 18-year-old van driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

