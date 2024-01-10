Back

New COE category for private hire car fleets not ruled out, must be 'studied carefully': Chee Hong Tat

Pros and cons.

Nigel Chua | January 10, 2024, 09:19 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The topic of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for private hire cars has been in the news lately.

Back in November 2023, Members of Parliament (MPs) suggested having a separate COE category for car-leasing companies that bid for COEs for vehicles to be used as private hire cars, amid rising COE prices at the time.

Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat responded, saying that it is unlikely that COE prices' rise was primarily caused by car leasing companies.

Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Finance, suggested that COE prices could "spike further" if a new category was created.

He said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) will study if there are further options beyond COE bidding to address the concerns around car-leasing companies, and that MOT will continue to monitor closely and explore ideas to improve the situation.

Possible difficulties of separate category

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published on Jan. 9, Chee elaborated further on the possible difficulties posed by creating a separate category, and shared his views on the suggestion that private hire car COEs should be allocated in the same way as taxi COEs, a possible solution which Zaobao said was favoured by "industry players".

Since 2012, taxi operators do not have to bid for a COE along with other would-be car owners.

Instead, COEs for taxis are taken from the Open Category (Category E) and their operators pay a three-month average of the COE prices for Category A cars.

Chee pointed out that the demand for taxi COEs is easier to deal with, given the trend of shrinking taxi fleets as older taxi drivers retire, while younger drivers opt to drive private hire cars instead of taxis. On the other hand, the demand for private hire cars fluctuates every quarter, due to factors like the evolution of the market and industry consolidation.

Chee said a new category for private hire cars would require an accurate estimate of demand.

Should the estimate be lower than the actual demand, there would be insufficient COEs for private hire cars, affecting the availability of point-to-point transport services.

On the other hand, if the estimate was higher than the actual demand, this would mean a lower quota available for other categories, which could push up the COE prices.

Government not ruling out separate category

Nevertheless, Chee said the government would not rule out creating a new category, though the pros and cons of this would need to be carefully weighed before a decision is made.

Chee said it would take time for this to be studied carefully, and if implemented, would be timed separately from other regulatory changes affecting the point-to-point transport sector.

Top image via Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore - MPA on Facebook and by Kylle Pangan on Unsplash

Casuarina Curry at Sembawang Hills Estate suspended 2 weeks for selling unclean food, infestation on premises

It is closed until Jan. 22, 2024.

January 10, 2024, 03:12 AM

Man, 57, arrested after he allegedly wielded knife during fight with man, 61, at Yishun coffee shop

The arrested man apparently runs a stall that sells mee siam.

January 10, 2024, 02:59 AM

Non-SimplyGo cards can't be used for public transport from Jun. 1, LTA phasing out legacy system

For all adult commuters.

January 10, 2024, 01:12 AM

Taiwan issues nationwide alert after China launches satellite 4 days before presidential election

The satellite launch follows on the heels of several balloons that flew near or over Taiwan.

January 09, 2024, 09:12 PM

CPIB completes investigation on Iswaran, case pending AGC review

They said it is not appropriate to comment more at this juncture.

January 09, 2024, 07:14 PM

Firsthand: Best friends, 17, open café at Bugis while still studying in polytechnic

What were you doing at 17?

January 09, 2024, 07:04 PM

Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun at Beach Road closes down after Michelin Bib Gourmand nod

It was only opened for 2 years.

January 09, 2024, 06:27 PM

Do ICA officers still chop passports? This S’porean explains what they actually do.

Short answer: no.

January 09, 2024, 06:13 PM

Fake friends, fake tickets, fake emails: S’poreans share their encounters with scams & how to avoid falling prey

It’s not the old who have fallen prey the most.

January 09, 2024, 06:05 PM

These couples ended up together at the end of 'Single's Inferno 3'

Happily ever after.

January 09, 2024, 05:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.