Photographer shoots wildlife in S'pore's urban spaces in series of beautiful images

City in Nature.

Ashley Tan | January 30, 2024, 06:05 PM

There's no clearer depiction of Singapore as a "City in Nature", than some of these shots of wildlife in the heart of urban spaces by local photographer Tan Yong Lin.

In an album he posted on Facebook, Tan shared images of the various critters that can be found in Singapore, some co-existing harmoniously with humans in areas outside of their natural habitat.

Speaking to Mothership, Tan said: "I've always wanted to show how our wildlife have successfully integrated with our urban landscape, and how we can coexist with them, given the right awareness about behaviour."

He added that the photos were compiled over the course of several years.

Macaque waiting for the bus

A photo of a macaque perched on the bench at a bus stop was taken near MacRitchie Reservoir.

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Another shot of an otter looking curiously into Tan's camera was taken "somewhere in the city center".

This otter in particular is the matriarch of the Zouk family, a nomadic pack that ventured into urban areas after other otter families had claimed the waterways as their own territory.

Dubbed the "Zouk aunt" by otter watchers, the creature died in 2023.

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Another photo of a juvenile reticulated python casually hanging out on a railing at an underpass in Kallang is particularly striking.

People were captured in the image jogging past, unaware of the snake's presence.

"It was actually really small, and most people who went by it, did not even spot it. These pythons are our natural pest control as they venture into urban spaces to look for prey such as rats," Tan said.

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Here are some of Tan's other photos in the series, which feature a Sambar deer, monitor lizard, Sunda pangolin, civet cat, oriental pied hornbill and plantain squirrel.

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Photo courtesy of ylint / IG

Tan hopes that this series highlights the presence of wildlife in the heartlands or city.

And even though there might be the refrain that wildlife appear in urban areas due to a loss of their forest habitat, Tan noted that this might not actually be the case.

"I would think that these animals are actually thriving, and have adapted well to the urban landscape."

Members of the public who encounter wild animals should always keep a safe distance and avoid provoking them.

If the animal is injured or in distress, members of the public can call Acres at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800 476 1600.

Here's the full list of NParks' do's and don'ts when it comes to various wildlife species.

Top photo courtesy of ylint / IG

