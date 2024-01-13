People's Park hawker uses honour system, customers to put money in box & take their own change

The owner of a hawker stall at People's Park Centre, Nanyang Lor Mee, relies on customers' integrity to earn a living.

Unlike most other hawkers, the stall owner leaves a box on the countertop, and customers are instructed to simply leave their payment in the box and take their own change.

A sign displayed on the counter states: "Please help yourself with the change. If you are buying takeaway, please add another S$0.30 to your bill. Thank you for your cooperation."

One customer, Lee Siew Yan, shared in a Facebook post that the stall sees long queues.

"[The stall owner] doesn't look at the money box. He has no assistant, just he and himself," she wrote.

In a short video Lee filmed, the hawker could indeed be seen busy cooking noodles by himself, barely glancing at Lee as she drops in a S$10 note and takes S$5 as change.

The hawker's payment system garnered praise from Facebook users.

Nanyang Lor Mee

Address: 101 Upper Cross St, B1, 80A, Singapore 058357

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm, daily

Top photo from Lee Siew Yan / FB and Google Maps