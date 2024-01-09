2-car race on Pasir Ris Drive 3 ends abruptly after Volkswagen rear-ends waiting Honda

A high-speed race between two cars in Pasir Ris on Jan. 8 ended abruptly when one of the cars crashed into a Honda waiting at a traffic junction.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted about the accident along Pasir Ris Drive 3 at 4:45pm.

The encounter was also captured in dashcam footage that was shared on the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group later that day.

The accident

Footage taken from another car on that road showed a red Volkswagen Jetta and a white Honda Euro speedily darting down the road while keeping pace.

It wasn't long before the pair simultaneously overtook the cam car at a slight bend in the road, with the red car overtaking on the left.

The Highway Code advises drivers to always overtake on the right, apart from exceptional cases.

After passing the cam car, the red car quickly swerved right to avoid a white van.

However, it immediately rear-ended another white Honda, which had been forming up with other vehicles at a traffic junction ahead.

The unfortunate car was sent spinning before ending up on the right-most lane shoulder, with one wheel mounting the kerb.

The two drivers involved in the collision subsequently alighted from their cars, likely to inspect the damage.

Following the accident, an SCDF spokesperson told Mothership that their team assessed two persons for minor injuries but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

'Racers' criticised online

Online users criticised the dangerous driving shown by the pair of overtaking drivers.

Some suggested they should be kept off the road by having their licences suspended or cars confiscated.

One user pointed out that it is dangerous to perform such antics at this particular stretch of road, due to the traffic light hidden around the bend.

Other users suggested that perhaps the "racers" had been influenced by one too many racing games.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante.