Outram Secondary School moving to Sengkang in 2026, Kranji Primary School to Tengah in 2028

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced changes to schools on Jan. 16, including relocating two existing schools.

Outram Secondary School

Outram Secondary School (OSS), currently located in the York Hill area, will be relocated to Sengkang in 2026.

MOE said in a press release that this was to cater to higher demand for secondary school places in the North-East area.

"Although OSS is an established school with strong educational programmes, the school is located in a mature area where demand for secondary school places is falling," said MOE.

OSS will operate in two campuses till 2027

To minimise disruptions to students' learning, OSS will not admit new Secondary 1 students next year. It will begin accepting new Secondary 1 students from 2026 at its new Sengkang Campus.

MOE said OSS will operate two campuses till 2027, when the last batch of Secondary 4 students will graduate from OSS at York Hill.

Kranji Primary School

Kranji Primary School (KPS) will be relocated from its current location in Choa Chu Kang to Tengah in 2028.

The MOE Kindergarten at Kranji (MK@Kranji) will also be relocated along with the primary school.

MOE said the relocation of KPS is possible due to "a surplus of school places and sufficient government-supported preschool options for families" in Choa Chu Kang North.

No new students from 2025

KPS and MK@Kranji will stop accepting new Primary 1 and Kindergarten 1 students from 2025, the ministry added.

KPS will stay in operation until all their existing students graduate by end-2029, and MK@Kranji will stay in operation until end-2025 when all its children move on to Primary 1. This will minimise disruption to students and their families at Choa Chu Kang, said MOE.

MOE noted that siblings of existing KPS students will not be able to register for KPS from 2025, but said there are "sufficient" Primary 1 places in Choa Chu Kang for eligible Primary 1 students.

KPS and MK@Kranji (Tengah campus) will accept new Primary 1 and Kindergarten 1 students in 2028.

Other changes

MOE also announced the opening of MK@Bukit View from 2028. It will be sited within Bukit View Primary School.

Meanwhile, MK@Blangah Rise will be closed in end-2024.

MOE also said a new primary school and MK in Tampines North will be opening in 2029, as more families move to Tampines North with the completion of HDB Build-to-Order projects there.

MOE said it will "work closely" with educators and staff in the affected schools and MKs to ensure a smooth transition, including redeploying them to other educational institutions if necessary.

Top image via Google Maps street view