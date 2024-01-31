2 PA staff allegedly conspire with agent to provide false info during Our Tampines Hub project audit

Four men were charged in court on Jan. 31 for their alleged involvement in procurement fraud cases linked to the Our Tampines Hub (OTH) development project.

In one case, 67-year-old Seet Thong Kok was charged with forging quotations for building works requested by the People's Association (PA).

In another case, three men -- Vincent Chang Yew Teck, 63, Lee Kian Wee, 51, and Soh Chun Kang, 42 -- were charged with giving false information to a public servant during an audit of the OTH development project.

Chang and Lee were working for PA, a statutory board, at the time of their alleged offences. Their current employment status remains uncertain.

People involved

Seet was the facilities manager of a contractor that PA had engaged for minor building works.

The Straits Times consulted the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to find that Seet is the owner of a terminated firm called Caspian Electrical Sub-Contractor.

Soh was a senior key account manager of a managing agent engaged by PA, according to a police statement on Jan. 31.

As for the PA employees, Chang was a deputy director of facilities management while Lee was a senior facilities manager of contracts.

Alleged forgery

Seet was charged with three counts of forgery.

The police said:

"He allegedly instigated the... contractor’s administrative staff to forge 18 quotations purportedly issued by [other firms], intending to deceive PA that the contractor’s quotation was the lowest-priced of three quotations for building works requested by PA."

He allegedly instructed someone to forge quotations from KJS Construction from Jan. 4 to Jun. 11, 2019, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He also allegedly told someone to prepare fake quotations for K&T Building Construction and SK Furniture Construction from Oct. 2 to Nov. 17, 2017.

Seet’s case has been adjourned to Feb. 28.

Allegedly gave false information to a public servant

Soh, Lee, and Chang were each charged with four counts of giving false information to a public servant.

The police said the trio had allegedly conspired to furnish backdated procurement documents to the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) between December 2020 and February 2021, during the AGO’s audit of the OTH development project.

The AGO received a total of 142 supposedly backdated procurement documents, according to the police.

The trio's cases will be heard again in court on Mar. 4.

