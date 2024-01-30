Back

1 dead, 1 conveyed to hospital after traffic accident along 138 Yuan Ching Road

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.

Khine Zin Htet | January 30, 2024, 07:50 PM

Events

One person was killed after a road traffic accident along 138 Yuan Ching Road on Jan. 30, 2024.

According to a police statement to The Straits Times, the deceased is a 12-year-old girl.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at about 3:50pm.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic and another person was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The site of the accident is near Yuvabharathi International School.

When Mothership arrived at the scene around 6pm, there were at least four police cars, one ambulance, and one fire truck at the site.

The accident site was cordoned off with blue tapes and one police blue tent had been set up.

Aftermath

The aftermath of the accident was caught on video by onlookers, who subsequently shared the footage on Telegram group, SGRoad Block/Traffic News.

Gif via Telegram

The video showed several police vehicles and an ambulance around the accident site, as well as a police blue tent.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

There were at least four police cars, one ambulance, and one fire truck at the site.

Photo by Mothership

There was also a police blue tent with a pair of black shoes beside the tent.

Photo from Mothership reader

Another video sent to Mothership by a reader showed what appeared to be skid marks on the road near the blue tent.

Gif via Mothership reader

White van towed away

A white van was also present at the scene.

Photo by Mothership

Mothership understands it was towed away from the scene at around 6:28pm.

Top photos via Mothership and Mothership reader

