Back

North Korea declares South Korea its 'principal enemy', abolishes unification agencies

It declared South Korea the “state most hostile” to North Korea.

Keyla Supharta | January 16, 2024, 06:58 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappNorth Korea has abolished agencies responsible for handling peaceful reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, state media KCNA reported.

The report also reaffirmed the country's earlier declaration that it is no longer considering the possibility of reunification with South Korea.

Scrapping agencies

The decision to scrap several government bodies in charge of inter-Korean affairs was made on Monday (Jan. 15) at the 10th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held in Pyongyang.

North Korea declared its belief in "national reunification based on one nation, one state, and two systems", which contradicts with what it believed to be South Korea's state policy of "unification through absorption" and "institutional unification."

It is therefore "anachronistic" to regard South Korea as the partner of reconciliation and reunification, the report wrote.

Eliminate concepts such as "reunification"

In the Jan. 15, 2024 session, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also vowed to take down the Monument to the Three Charters for National Reunification located in the south of Pyongyang.

The monument, also known as the Arch of Reunification, was built in 2001 during Kim's father's reign to the possibility of a Korean Peninsula reunification.

Kim called the giant monument an "eyesore", vowing to eliminate concepts such as "reunification", "reconciliation", and "fellow countrymen" from North Korean history.

South Korea "principal enemy"

The same session also proclaimed South Korea as a "principal enemy", declaring it as the "state most hostile" to North Korea.

Pyongyang will also specify in its constitution the issue of "occupying, subjugating, and reclaiming" South Korea and subjugating it into its territory in the event of war on the Korean peninsula, Kim said.

Kim also asserted the necessity of deleting expressions such as "northern half" and "independence, peaceful reunification, and great national unity" in the constitution.

Inter-Korean cooperation vital: U.S.

In response to Kim's statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to "punish North Korea multiple times as hard" in the event of provocation, according to Yonhap.

Yoon said that the current government leading South Korea is different from any previous government, and the country's military "has an overwhelming response capability".

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said that they are "disappointed by [North Korea's] continued rejection of dialogue and the escalation of its hostile rhetoric towards [South Korea]", Yonhap reported.

"We believe inter-Korean cooperation is vital to achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson said.

Top image via KCNA.

Police arrest man who punched S'porean woman in Seoul, give her watch with emergency button

The suspect was reportedly diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

January 16, 2024, 06:32 PM

S'pore mum, 45, allowed son, now 26, to molest & rape his own sister for 7 years

The abuse took place from 2010 to 2017.

January 16, 2024, 05:15 PM

Bruno Mars S'pore concert tickets priced from S$108, presale from Jan. 19

Thankfully doesn't cost 24K.

January 16, 2024, 04:58 PM

Preschool teacher who pushed 22-month-old boy away from window ‘inappropriate', but boy’s bruise caused by self-fall: ECDA

ECDA said that based on preliminary findings, the bruise could have been caused by a fall on Jan. 4.

January 16, 2024, 04:56 PM

Domestic helper, 26, hospitalised in S'pore for brain inflammation & stroke, employer appeals for help

"This is a young girl, this is a young child. I treat her like my own child, my own sister."

January 16, 2024, 04:50 PM

Woman, 46, loses life savings of S$5,500 in wedding blood vow to a 'Romeo Tan' pretending to be the actor

Not a Love Story.

January 16, 2024, 04:46 PM

Viral Prime drinks now at selected FairPrice outlets for S$7.40

It's Prime time.

January 16, 2024, 04:28 PM

5 S'pore malls to have on-site system to convert food waste into substrates for aquaculture

Reducing food waste and carbon emissions.

January 16, 2024, 03:51 PM

Outram Secondary School moving to Sengkang in 2026, Kranji Primary School to Tengah in 2028

To cater to changing demand across Singapore.

January 16, 2024, 03:48 PM

LKY100 exhibition in Changi Airport T2 from now till Feb. 28, 2024

Admission is free for all.

January 16, 2024, 03:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.