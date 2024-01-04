Back

No reports of S'porean affected in Japan earthquake as death toll rises

The death toll had risen to 62.

Keyla Supharta | January 04, 2024, 09:20 AM

There are no reports of Singaporeans affected by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan on Jan. 1, a spokesperson from MFA commented on Tuesday (Jan 2).

MFA said that it had reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake and for which tsunami warnings had been issued.

In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Japan are strongly encouraged to avoid travelling to the affected regions, remain vigilant, and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of local authorities.

At least 62 people were killed

At least 62 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Japan's western coastline around 4.10pm on Jan. 1, AP reported on Wednesday (Jan. 4). 

The earthquake had led to landslides and collapse of multiple buildings and triggered a large-scale fire in a popular tourist area. Some people were killed after being trapped in rubble from destroyed buildings.

The earthquake had triggered tsunami warnings as tsunami waves hit the country's western seaboard, sweeping cars and houses into the waters, according to Reuters.

Rescue teams are racing against time to find survivors amid continuing aftershocks and damaged roads.

10,000 members of the country's military forces had been dispatched to assist with the help and rescue efforts, according to the Financial Times.

"The search and rescue of those impacted by the quake is a battle against time," said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

S'poreans in Japan advised to e-register with MFA

Singaporeans in Japan are advised to e-register with MFA and purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Japan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tokyo or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Tokyo

  • 5-12-3-Roppongi

    Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032

    Tel: +81-3-3586-9111/ +81-3-3586-9112

    Emergency Tel: +81-90-5949-6366, +81-90-5258-3252

    Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office

Top image via @bdjoetsu/X and @Hana__Yosh/X.

