NewJeans performing live at Orchard Road Nike store on Feb. 3

South Korean girl group NewJeans will be performing at Nike Orchard Road on Feb. 3.

This is would be the first time they are visiting Singapore.

Catch NewJeans live

On Nike's app, the brand is giving fans an opportunity to catch the performance at the flagship store.

Fans can stand a chance by answering a question on Jan. 30: "Tell us why you are the biggest NewJeans fan".

After the performance, winners also get "first dibs" on the Air Max 90 LV8 during an "exclusive" member shopping experience at the store in Orchard.

NewJeans collection

Nike is also launching a limited edition NewJeans collection exclusively at the Orchard Road store during "Member Days", from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

The sportswear brand's newest flagship store in Orchard Road, between the Apple Store and The Heeren, opened on Jan. 19.

Top images via NewJeans/Instagram and JDWEN OEN/Google Maps.