Back

Site of 2 former schools & open field near Commonwealth MRT station to be used for housing

Goodbye to the former New Town Primary and Secondary School buildings.

Amber Tay | January 28, 2024, 03:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The former New Town Primary School and New Town Secondary School buildings, which sit next to Commonwealth MRT station, are set to be demolished to free up the space for housing developments.

Details on plans for the site have yet to be announced, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

More than ten football fields in size

The combination of the former New Town Primary School at 402 Commonwealth Drive, the former New Town Secondary School at 121 Queensway, and a track and field shared by the two schools, is estimated to be 7.6 hectares.

The site is equivalent to more than ten football fields in size.

A view of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2019 masterplan shows that the site is used or intended to be used for residential development.

Examples they listed include flats, condominiums, and townhouses.

Screenshot via URA

Screenshot via Google Maps

Demolition works for 402 Commonwealth Drive began on Oct. 3, 2023, according to nearby HDB block notices for residents near the site at Commonwealth Close.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) told ST that site preparation is ongoing and demolition of structures will take place “over the next few years”.

Two former schools predate Singapore's independence

The two schools predate Singapore's independence, with New Town Primary School officially opened on July 26, 1965, by former Finance Minister Goh Keng Swee and New Town Secondary School being founded by then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on Jan. 2, 1965.

New Town Primary School relocated to Tanglin Halt Road in January 2009, while New Town Secondary School moved to its current Dover Road site at the end of 1998.

Related story

Top image via Google Maps

MPV driver apparently hits MPV driver after road accident along Sentosa Gateway

Noah vs Alphard.

January 28, 2024, 03:21 PM

Moving company supervisor fined S$8,000 for illegally dumping office furniture along Kheam Hock Road

The illegal disposal of waste was done in January 2023.

January 28, 2024, 02:58 PM

'It's best for me to leave': FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez stepping down at end of season

He will step down on Jun. 30, 2024.

January 28, 2024, 02:55 PM

9 countries pause funding for UN aid agency over staff members' alleged role in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

The UNRWA terminated the contracts of employees allegedly involved, and has launched an investigation into the matter.

January 28, 2024, 01:02 PM

President Tharman visits SAF officer cadets' jungle survival training in Brunei while on state visit

Outstanding.

January 28, 2024, 12:16 PM

MRT trains & stations, buses get CNY-themed makeovers to celebrate year of the dragon

Dong dong qiang on your way to work.

January 28, 2024, 11:35 AM

Police arrest woman, 40, after girl, 4, dies in River Valley road accident

Arrested under suspicion of careless driving causing death.

January 27, 2024, 06:09 PM

Indonesia President Jokowi raises eyebrows after saying he can 'pick a side' in elections

"It's enjoyable."

January 27, 2024, 05:38 PM

MBS flooded with people hoping to catch a glimpse of Dylan Wang

People everywhere.

January 27, 2024, 05:07 PM

New homes in Clementi & Redhill within walking distance to MRT stations

Convenient.

January 27, 2024, 04:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.