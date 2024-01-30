Back

Utusan M'sia reports, then retracts, story that Najib received royal pardon

Malaysia's Pardons Board is expected to issue an official statement later in the day.

Tan Min-Wei | January 30, 2024, 04:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Rumors are circulating that former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak may have been issued a pardon by Malaysia's Pardons Board on Jan. 29, the day before Malaysia's outgoing Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) stepped down.

Pardon?

The New Straits Times (NST), quoting Malay language paper Utusan Malaysia, reported sources had said that Najib had been issued a royal pardon on Jan. 29.

The Pardons Board is headed by the Agong.

But a short time later, Utusan retracted the story, saying that it could not verify the facts of its report. It also apologised to its readers.

The NST also reported that Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Zaliha Mustafa had said on Jan. 30 that the Pardons Board would be issuing a statement on Najib's application for a royal pardon, but did not provide additional details.

The supposed pardon was suggested to have occurred in the last official meeting held by outgoing Agong, Abdullah of Pahang.

New Agong

Abdullah is stepping down on Jan. 30 in line with Malaysia's rotating monarchy.

The role of Agong is to be taken up by Sultan Ibrahim of Johor the next day, on Jan. 31.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years' jail, as well as a RM210 million (S$65.33 Million) fine in July 2020, and was sent to Kajang Prison to serve out his term after his final appeal failed in August 2022.

However, depending on the scope of the as yet unconfirmed pardon, Najib's RM2.28 billion (S$436.5 million) 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial is still ongoing.

Related stories

Top image from Najib Razak/Facebook

Here's a list of restaurants in S'pore open during Chinese New Year 2024

No more empty trips.

January 30, 2024, 04:27 PM

KFC S'pore giving away 888 red shorts on Feb. 6, 2024 at selected outlets

Free with purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC's Lunar New Year menu.

January 30, 2024, 03:48 PM

Tanker driver, 56, dies following accident involving 4 other vehicles at Choa Chu Kang

The other four vehicles were a blue lorry, a grey vehicle, a concrete mixer truck, and a vehicle carrying a military licence plate.

January 30, 2024, 02:29 PM

Far East Plaza eatery has authentic Korean street food & DIY ramyeon from S$7.80

Yum.

January 30, 2024, 02:01 PM

Swiss man, 32, cuts off right arm to escape bear biting on to it in Chiang Mai

The man was a volunteer at the foundation which the bear resides in.

January 30, 2024, 01:46 PM

Massage parlours offering services like 'Prostate Care Massage' accept CDC vouchers as payment method

The services are touted as ones that 'suit your body's aching needs'.

January 30, 2024, 01:15 PM

New Japanese food options like A5 wagyu sandwiches & famous Osaka apple pie at Takashimaya Food Hall

Bringing Japan to Orchard Road.

January 30, 2024, 12:33 PM

S'pore's 1st Sky Lantern Festival happening at Sentosa on Feb. 21, 2024

And at last I see the liiiiiight.

January 30, 2024, 11:47 AM

Bicycle hits dog's snout along narrow Hougang walkway, cyclist scolds owner for not 'controlling' pet

Dog was hit on the snout.

January 30, 2024, 11:29 AM

All Time Low to perform in S'pore on May 5, 2024

Count us in.

January 30, 2024, 10:48 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.