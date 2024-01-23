M'sian father & son cry after national football team lose in Asia Cup, comforted by deputy minister

A father and son duo were comforted by Malaysia's Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli after Harimau Malaya (the Malaysian national football team) lost to Bahrain at the AFC Asian Cup Finals on Jan. 20.

A TikTok video, posted on the following day, showed the father and son crying post-match after the team's loss.

What happened

The video, posted by user @afiezenal, showed the son on his mother's lap as he stared at the floor and blinked back tears. A moment later, he used the collar of his t-shirt to wipe his tears away.

The father was able to keep up a brave front for a while, speaking to his wife and Adam Adli, though he broke down into tears soon after.

Adam Adli can be seen nearby, comforting the family and reaching out to the son at one point throughout the video.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister and PKR Member of Parliament was in attendance for the game and was shown to have mingled with the crowd, as posted on X.

The caption read, "We win together, we lose together."

The user also gave some background details on the duo in the comment section: The son is a goalkeeper for the SmothFC Under-8 football club, while the father works as a goalkeeper coach who idolises Malaysian team goalkeeper Syihan Hazmi.

The duo's tears showed their passion for the sport

Many commented under the TikTok video that the father and son's emotional reaction to the loss showed their passion for the sport.

One user commented, "People who are interested in Malaysian football will feel sad, but if people are interested in ordinary football, they will cheer when they win and cheer when they lose."

Another said, "those who really have a football soul will understand..."

Other also comforted the duo in the comments, saying there are more matches to come for Harimau Malaya to play in.

The football match on Jan. 20 was between Malaysia and Bahrain, where Malaysia lost 1-0 after Bahrain scored a goal near the end of the game.

The AFC Asian Cup Finals marked the first time Malaysia qualified for the cup on merit in 42 years, and the first time since 2007 when the squad was featured due to co-hosting the cup with Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Top image via @afiezenal / TikTok