M'sia gets new Agong on Jan. 31, but no public holiday

But keep a look out for later in the year.

Tan Min-Wei | January 26, 2024, 09:14 AM

Events

Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has poured cold water on social media rumours of a public holiday for the installation of Malaysia's next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

No holiday

Malaysia will install a new king on Jan. 31, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor, taking over from Sultan Abdullah of Pahang.

According to the New Straits Times, posts on Malaysian social media have been speculating whether Jan. 31 would be made a public holiday in celebration of the event.

But Fahmi Fadzil has said that there would be no public holiday.

He said that on Jan. 24 that such an announcement could only be made by the Malaysian cabinet, and there had been no announcement on the matter from that week's meeting.

The next cabinet meeting would only take place after the new Agong's installation ceremony, meaning that there would be no announcement of a national public holiday.

New King

The new Agong was selected by his fellow Malaysian sultans on Oct. 27 2023, in line with Malaysia's unique tradition of rotational monarchy.

Malaysia's head of state is selected from its nine Malay rulers, each usually serving a five year term as Agong.

The incumbent, Abdullah of Pahang, came to the role after the previous Agong, Muhammad V of Kelantan abdicated in 2019, less than three years into his term.

Abdullah has experienced a very unique time in Malaysian history, where he has seen four different prime ministers during his tenure.

His exit speeches have focused on the government serving Malaysia's people, and the importance of governmental stability.

Despite this, he is regularly drawn into speculative rumours involving deposing incumbent prime ministers, notably that of Dec. 2023's Dubai Move.

His apparent desire for stability is mirrored by the incoming Ibrahim, who has publicly spoken against political instability.

Ibrahim has notably warm relations with Singapore, regularly speaking warmly of the neighbouring island state, as well as visiting, sometimes for dinner.

Coronation streak

But for Malaysians hoping for a royal holiday, don't give up.

While Ibrahim's installation date (when he takes up the official duties of the office) is not a public holiday, there is an additional ceremony.

Malaysian Agongs usually have a separate coronation ceremony.

According to MalaysiaKini, Abdullah did not have a public holiday for his installation in January 2019, but did have one for his coronation later in July, which was only announced in June that year.

This was similar to his predecessor Muhammad V.

Ibrahim's coronation date has yet to be announced, but it'll be something to look out for.

