ICA diverts MPVs to bus zones at Tuas Checkpoint, passengers to alight from vehicles

The measure is part of ICA’s ongoing efforts to enhance clearance efficiency at the car lanes and the overall immigration clearance experience for car travellers.

Amber Tay | January 04, 2024, 10:38 AM

Multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) users reported on social media that they were made to use the bus lane at Tuas Checkpoint starting in January 2024.

Image via Facebook/Mat Schrödinger

Image via Mothership reader

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that MPVs may be directed to the bus zones as part of ICA’s ongoing efforts to enhance clearance efficiency at the car lanes and the overall immigration clearance experience for car travellers.

MPV passengers have to get down with luggage

According to a Facebook post on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) group, the poster claimed that MPV passengers have to get down with their luggage if they are exiting Singapore but can leave the luggage on board if they are entering Singapore.

Image via Facebook/Yiru Tan

Some people commented that it was troublesome for families travelling with kids and that some drivers unfamiliar with the process didn't know where to pick their passengers up after they cleared customs.

Image via Facebook/Yiru Tan

MPV chauffeurs say they might consider other vehicles

A person providing cross-border chauffeur services told Shin Min Daily News that the new measure surprised them.

The person said they heard from friends in the industry that the authorities were helpful by allowing some of the elderly who were less mobile to stay in their vehicles.

The person also claimed that he might consider switching to a normal car instead if the measure becomes permanent.

A Malaysian woman told Shin Min that going through the bus lane in the MPV seemed faster than through a normal car lane.

Statement from ICA

In a statement posted on Facebook, ICA said that the measure is part of ICA’s ongoing efforts to enhance clearance efficiency at the car lanes and the overall immigration clearance experience for car travellers.

"ICA has observed that large MPVs operate more like mini-vans or buses at the land checkpoints. These MPVs have a capacity for up to 12 passengers, but in many instances carry up to 16 passengers," the statement said.

ICA further explained that as there are more travellers in the MPVs, the time taken to clear them is much longer compared to other cars.

"There has also been numerous feedback from car travellers about the delay caused by large MPVs with more passengers and that ICA should consider segregating them into different lanes," ICA added.

ICA said that diverting the large MPVs to the bus lanes will speed up immigration clearance for both large MPVs and other cars.

While MPV passengers need to alight for immigration clearance, ICA said that for travellers with mobility issues, elderly, pregnant women or young children, ICA officers will facilitate immigration clearance on-board via the bus lanes, similar to bus passengers.

ICA added that it also considered similar initiatives at Woodlands Checkpoint to help ease the high traffic volume at the car zones. However, it is operationally not feasible due to the differences in operating terrain.

"Nonetheless, ICA will continue to study our current processes and explore ways to improve travellers’ experience. We seek travellers’ understanding, patience and cooperation with ICA officers at the checkpoints," ICA said.

Top image via Both Checkpoint/Facebook

