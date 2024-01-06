S'pore motorcyclist gets fine & driving ban for illegal pooling service

For the first time in Singapore, a man has been convicted for using a motorcycle as a private hire vehicle, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Friday (Jan. 5).

During an enforcement operation last year, LTA booked two drivers and a motorcyclist, and impounded their vehicles.

"The motorcyclist was charged and convicted for using a prohibited vehicle as a public service vehicle and for using the vehicle without the requisite insurance coverage," the statutory board said.

Paid S$18 for service

A court document seen by CNA showed that the motorcyclist, 33-year-old Muhammad Hasbullah Rosly, was hired by his passenger to take him from Yishun Street 51 to ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang.

Hasbullah did not know the passenger personally and was to receive S$18 for his service.

He was booked by an LTA enforcement officer along the vicinity of Block 505D Yishun Street 51 on May 3, 2023, at about 8:45am.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist admitted that he took a passenger from Tampines to ITE College West for S$18 at about 6:30am on the same day he was caught.

Hasbullah reportedly knew it was an offence to use his motorcycle for private hiring services, but decided to do it as he wanted to earn an extra income.

His motorcycle wasn't registered as a public service vehicle and he did not have a valid insurance policy for hire and reward services.

Hasbullah was fined S$1,800 and received a 12-month driving ban for using a prohibited vehicle as a public service vehicle and for using a vehicle without proper insurance coverage.

Two drivers booked

One of the two drivers booked by LTA in the same operation was charged and convicted for not having a valid vocational license, on top of using his vehicle without a valid Public Service Vehicle license and the necessary insurance coverage.

21-year-old Muhammad Nasrulhaq Shamsulnizam was driving a passenger from Block 194 Rivervale Drive to Thomson Plaza for a fee of S$24.

Nasrulhaq was stopped by an LTA enforcement officer on May 3, 2023, at about 11:55am.

It was found that the 21-year-old did not possess a vocational license allowing him to drive a taxi, private hire car, or bus.

His vehicle was registered as a passenger motor car on LTA records and did not have a valid public service vehicle license.

Nasrulhaq also did not own a valid insurance policy for hire and reward services.

Nasrullhaq was also fined S$1,800 and received a 12-month driving ban for using an unlicensed public service vehicle, using a public service vehicle without a valid vocational license, and driving a vehicle without proper insurance coverage.

The other driver's case is still before the courts.

Use licensed business platforms

"We take a serious view of such unlawful practices and will continue to take enforcement action against those providing illegal car- and motorcycle-pooling services," said LTA.

The statutory board "strongly encouraged" commuters to book point-to-point transport services, including commercial car-pooling services, through licensed business platforms for their own safety.

Top image via LTA/Facebook