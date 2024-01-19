2 more Cambodians wanted in S'pore, S$3 billion assets seized or frozen: Money laundering case

The value of the assets seized in Singapore's multi-billion-dollar money laundering case has now increased to over S$3 billion.

Singapore authorities are seeking two more suspects of Cambodian nationality — Su Yongcan, 33, and Wang Huoqiang, 29 – in connection with the case, according to Lianhe Zaobao, CNA and The Straits Times on Jan. 19, 2024.

They added that arrest warrants and Interpol Red Notices have been issued against the pair for money laundering offences.

The pair had both left Singapore prior to the commencement of police operations on the case on Aug. 15, 2023.

Additional assets seized

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they had issued a prohibition of disposal orders against an additional 55 properties and 15 vehicles linked with the case.

They also seized an additional 189 luxury bags, 34 pieces of jewellery and five luxury watches.

The total value of assets seized or issued with the prohibition of disposal orders by the police now stands at more than S$3 billion to date, they added.

Two Cambodian men wanted

The two new suspects wanted in the case, Su and Wang, have been issued warrants of arrest and Interpol Red Notices.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. However, it is not an international arrest warrant.

Su, who previously held a China-issued passport, had more than S$16 million in cash and other foreign currencies seized from him.

The police also froze bank accounts with a total balance of more than S$145 million.

Prohibition of disposal orders were also issued for seven properties and 10 vehicles in relation to Su.

As for Wang, who also previously held a Chinese passport, the police seized about S$188,000 in cash and other foreign currencies.

A prohibition of disposal order was issued for one vehicle.

His bank accounts, with a total balance of more than S$5 million, were also frozen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Su and Wang can contact the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online, the police said.

Background

In an Aug. 16, 2023 news release, SPF said they arrested 10 foreigners — nine men and one woman aged 31 to 44 — suspected to be involved in a transnational money laundering syndicate.

The police then stated that they seized more than S$1 billion in assets.

They consist of properties, vehicles, ornaments, bottles of liquor and wine, cash, luxury bags and watches, electronic devices, jewellery, gold bars, bank accounts and documents with information on virtual assets.

The 10 foreigners, all of whom are of Chinese origin, consisted of three Cambodian nationals, three Chinese nationals, two Cypriot nationals, one Turkish national and one Ni-Vanuatu national.

They were charged on Aug. 16, 2023, for offences ranging from forgery, money laundering and resistance to lawful apprehension.

SPF said on Sep. 20, 2023, more than a month after the money laundering case came to light, that the total value of assets seized or issued with the prohibition of disposal orders by the police stands at more than S$2.4 billion.

On Oct. 3, 2023, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo further revealed while delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament that the value of the assets involved had increased to S$2.8 billion.

Top photo from Singapore Police Force