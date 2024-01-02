Back

Michelle Yeoh, 61, welcomes 'little miracle' to the family on Jan. 1, 2024

The baby is her grandchild.

Lee Wei Lin | January 02, 2024, 09:11 PM

Michelle Yeoh, 61, has started off her year with some good — yet slightly confusing — news.

She shared a photo of herself holding a newborn's foot, with the caption:

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024. we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy (sic)"."

While congratulations quickly poured in, the internet was more confused about whose bundle of joy it is.

Yeoh has spoken publicly about her difficulties conceiving on more than one occasion, sharing that she was unable to have children despite trying various methods, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

She has a stepson, Nicolas Todt. He is the son of her husband, Jean Todt, from his previous marriage.

Hours after Yeoh's confusing post, she uploaded another post clarifying that the baby is Nicolas'.

Nicolas has also posted photos of his son, Maxime.

Mystery solved.

