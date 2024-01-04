MHA warns against campaigning, fundraising in S'pore for overseas political agenda after claims about Indonesia's presidential election

Individuals should not use Singapore as a place to conduct political campaigning or fundraising to further a political agenda overseas, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement on Jan. 4.

This comes after recent allegations circulated online that Singapore would be used as a platform for Indonesia’s upcoming Presidential Elections.

Claim about funds in Singapore meant for supporting Indonesian presidential candidate

One example of a claim cited by MHA was that there were funds in Singapore meant for supporting certain candidates.

While MHA did not refer to specific content online, a YouTube video titled "Bocoran Intelijen: Konspirasi 3 Negara Asing Mengatur Pilpres 2024" ("Intelligence Leaks: Conspiracy of 3 Foreign Countries to Influence the 2024 Presidential Election") claimed that Singapore was seeking to influence the election, along with the U.S. and China.

The video, which has garnered around two million views since it was released on Nov. 26, 2023, featured a discussion between Abraham Samad, the former chairperson of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission, and Mardigu Wowiek Prasantyo, a businessman and geopolitical analyst.

Without naming any of the candidates, they claimed that one of the candidates and his running mate may have large sums of money stored in Singapore which could be used for the elections.

Individuals or groups importing politics of other countries into Singapore will be dealt with firmly

MHA said the Singapore Government takes a "clear and strong stand" against the importation of politics of other countries into Singapore.

"Persons visiting, working or living in Singapore should not use Singapore to conduct political campaigning or fundraising to further a political agenda overseas," said MHA.

The ministry warned that any individual or group found to be doing so would be dealt with firmly, such as through the termination of immigration facilities.

Indonesia's Presidential Election has three candidates in the running — Indonesia's defence minister Prabowo Subianto, former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan and former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

Nearly 205 million people in Indonesia will go to the polls to choose their next president on Feb. 14.

