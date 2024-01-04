Back

MHA warns against campaigning, fundraising in S'pore for overseas political agenda after claims about Indonesia's presidential election

Allegations that Singapore might be used as a platform for Indonesia’s upcoming presidential election have been circulating online.

Amber Tay | January 04, 2024, 08:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Individuals should not use Singapore as a place to conduct political campaigning or fundraising to further a political agenda overseas, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement on Jan. 4.

This comes after recent allegations circulated online that Singapore would be used as a platform for Indonesia’s upcoming Presidential Elections.

Claim about funds in Singapore meant for supporting Indonesian presidential candidate

One example of a claim cited by MHA was that there were funds in Singapore meant for supporting certain candidates.

While MHA did not refer to specific content online, a YouTube video titled "Bocoran Intelijen: Konspirasi 3 Negara Asing Mengatur Pilpres 2024" ("Intelligence Leaks: Conspiracy of 3 Foreign Countries to Influence the 2024 Presidential Election") claimed that Singapore was seeking to influence the election, along with the U.S. and China.

The video, which has garnered around two million views since it was released on Nov. 26, 2023, featured a discussion between Abraham Samad, the former chairperson of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission, and Mardigu Wowiek Prasantyo, a businessman and geopolitical analyst.

Without naming any of the candidates, they claimed that one of the candidates and his running mate may have large sums of money stored in Singapore which could be used for the elections.

Individuals or groups importing politics of other countries into Singapore will be dealt with firmly

MHA said the Singapore Government takes a "clear and strong stand" against the importation of politics of other countries into Singapore.

"Persons visiting, working or living in Singapore should not use Singapore to conduct political campaigning or fundraising to further a political agenda overseas," said MHA.

The ministry warned that any individual or group found to be doing so would be dealt with firmly, such as through the termination of immigration facilities.

Indonesia's Presidential Election has three candidates in the running — Indonesia's defence minister Prabowo Subianto, former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan and former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

Nearly 205 million people in Indonesia will go to the polls to choose their next president on Feb. 14.

Top image via Google Maps

Woman, 33, pours hotpot soup on man's lower body, man, 36, suffers burns, PTSD & affected sex life

She claimed he humiliated her by saying that her daughter would become a single mother like her.

January 04, 2024, 08:00 PM

ICA & HSA catch 177 people entering S'pore at Changi Airport with vapes during 4-day operation

Of the 177 people, 61 were fined for possessing e-vaporisers while 116 people declared and disposed of the items, avoiding further penalty.

January 04, 2024, 06:51 PM

Old-school bakery at 325 Clementi Ave 5 closes after 25 years

End of an era.

January 04, 2024, 06:48 PM

OCBC Digital app users can now make mobile payments at Alipay+ merchants in China, M’sia & Japan

Convenient.

January 04, 2024, 06:36 PM

COE premiums plunge: Cat A S$65,010, Cat B S$85,010

CAT A and CAT B premiums are at their lowest level since early 2022.

January 04, 2024, 05:59 PM

Prague shooting: S'porean woman recounts how husband could not feel his legs after being shot

He survived, but is in hospital awaiting a third surgery.

January 04, 2024, 05:45 PM

Woman, 29, spends S$116 to eat raw marinated seafood, incurs S$8,000 medical fees for 2 days of hospitalisation

She said she will not stop eating raw marinated food.

January 04, 2024, 05:27 PM

Bus captain, 46, so moved by birthday card from Tower Transit, he wanted to share it with us

So sweet.

January 04, 2024, 05:16 PM

O-Level results to be released on Jan. 11, JAE postings out on Feb. 1

Each school will share more details on the results collection.

January 04, 2024, 04:44 PM

Flight crew's quick thinking enabled 'miracle' evacuation of burning Japan Airlines plane

367 travellers and 12 crew members were safely evacuated.

January 04, 2024, 04:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.