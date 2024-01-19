Back

Mediacorp rolls out casting call for plus-sized actresses

Applicants must also know how to dance.

Celeste Ng | January 19, 2024, 07:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Mediacorp is calling for plus-sized actresses to join their network.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mediacorp 热点 (@mediacorp.re.dian)

Casting requirements

The following are the requirements listed by Mediacorp:

  • Plus-sized females

  • Aged between 16 to 35 years

  • Between 158cm to 170cm in height

  • Loves acting and dancing

Interested applicants who meet these requirements should record themselves doing a self-introduction in Chinese, as well as a video showcasing their dancing abilities, and send the files to [email protected].

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Mediacorp and Xixi Lim's respective Instagram pages

Woman, 66, called out for begging at Junction 8 & buying drink & S$8.50 cake from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

She said she only begged from passers-by because she didn't have money to buy food.

January 19, 2024, 07:13 PM

'King the Land' actor Lee Junho at Changi Airport Terminal 3 for Lotte Duty Free opening

Wew.

January 19, 2024, 07:09 PM

Real life Mario Kart now available at indoor go-kart track in Sentosa S'pore

Pew pew.

January 19, 2024, 07:04 PM

Man, 62, starts fire outside neighbour's flat while holding knife, claims they were too noisy

Police subsequently tasered him as he rushed them with a knife.

January 19, 2024, 07:01 PM

Qantas to resume non-stop flights from S'pore to Darwin from Dec. 9, 2024

Looking at daily flights from March 2025.

January 19, 2024, 06:30 PM

Free exchange of Nets FlashPay cards postponed

Until further notice.

January 19, 2024, 06:25 PM

Extended till Jul. 26, 2024: Weekly DBS PayLah! cashback initiative for hawker meals

To ease cost of living pressures.

January 19, 2024, 06:24 PM

Man, 25, carries tipsy woman out of Turf Club Road restaurant & molests her in field, gets 4 years' jail

Her pleas for the man to stop were ignored.

January 19, 2024, 06:07 PM

S'poreans JJ Lin & Glenn Yong at Paris Fashion Week with stars like BamBam & Jackson Wang

The stars were aligned.

January 19, 2024, 05:45 PM

CHAGEE S'pore founder's new tea brand opening 14 outlets in a month, giving away SQ tickets to Taiwan

Prices from S$5.80.

January 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.