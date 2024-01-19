Mediacorp rolls out casting call for plus-sized actresses

Mediacorp is calling for plus-sized actresses to join their network.
Casting requirements
The following are the requirements listed by Mediacorp:
- Plus-sized females
- Aged between 16 to 35 years
- Between 158cm to 170cm in height
- Loves acting and dancing
Interested applicants who meet these requirements should record themselves doing a self-introduction in Chinese, as well as a video showcasing their dancing abilities, and send the files to [email protected].
Top photos from Mediacorp and Xixi Lim's respective Instagram pages
