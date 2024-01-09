Actor Maxi Lim announces split with influencer Lizy Teo

"Ah Boys to Men" actor Maxi Lim and influencer Lizy Teo have parted ways, according to a joint Instagram post from Jan. 9.

In the post, the pair said they had not been together for "quite some time" and ended the relationship on "really good terms".

They also thanked their followers for their support.

"We are both excited for our future even though it ended. Please do not feel bad or sad for us! We are not compatible as partners and we truly wish each other all the best and of course not forgetting little Reigny who is loved by so many of you."

Married in 2020

Lim and Teo tied the knot in March 2020.

They had their son, Reign, in August of the same year.

