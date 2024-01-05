MOH conducting tuberculosis screening for 3,000 as Bukit Merah cluster may have spread

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is conducting a mandatory tuberculosis (TB) screening in light of possible spread beyond a previously-detected cluster in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah.

The following groups will need to undergo mandatory screening:

Residents and workers of Blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Stallholders and employees at the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre.

Clients and staff who attend the Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre @ Queenstown at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

This comes after 10 additional active TB cases were detected by the National TB Programme between February 2022 and July 2023.

The National TB Programme's genetic analysis in September 2023 revealed that the 10 cases had similar genetic make-up as the cases in Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah, suggesting possible spread beyond the block to its immediate vicinity.

In its press release, MOH stated that the extended on-site screening is a "precautionary measure" to identify any undetected active TB disease cases and prevent further transmission.

Further tests are required to determine if those who have tested positive have a TB infection or an active TB disease.

Those with active TB disease will be treated while those with latent TB infection will be given appointments for follow-up at the TB Control Unit and offered treatment if suitable.

Screening process

Fron Jan. 11 to 13, mobile teams will go to the residents' homes at Blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah to carry out the mandatory screening.

A screening station located at the open-air carpark adjacent to Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah will also be set up for those working at the blocks or ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, as well as to cater to residents whose homes are not suitable for screening.

Staff from MOH and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), with support from the People’s Association (PA), will be conducting visits to all units at the affected block from Jan. 6 to 9 to engage residents and stall owners to address any questions.

In its release, MOH has also instructed that residents and stall owners should have their personal identification details ready so as to facilitate verification and appointment scheduling.

Voluntary screening

MOH will also be providing free screening for the following groups of people, on a voluntary basis:

Frequent visitors of Blocks 1, 2 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah and ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2024, and spent a total of more than 12 hours per month

Persons living or working at Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah who did not undergo TB screening during the previous screening exercise from May to Aug. 2022

who did not undergo TB screening during the previous screening exercise from May to Aug. 2022 Former residents and tenants of Blocks 1 and 3 Jalan Bukit Merah

Teachers and students of PCF Sparkletots @ Queenstown in Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Voluntary screenings are strictly by appointment only.

Screening appointments can be made at https://go.gov.sg/tbs and will be conducted at the carpark of Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah from Jan. 14 to 15.

Both mandatory and voluntary TB screenings will be conducted for free.

Priority will be given to those with mandatory screening.

An estimated 3,000 individuals will be screened for this screening exercise.

The detected TB cluster

On Mar. 2, 2022, MOH was notified of seven TB cases involving residents of Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah.

They were diagnosed between February 2021 and March 2022.

MOH said that these cases "immediately started on treatment" following their diagnosis.

The ministry added: "As individuals diagnosed with TB will rapidly become non-infectious once treatment starts, the cases are not an ongoing public health risk."

Risk of transmission According to MOH, TB is typically spread through close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual.

As such, the risk of transmission to persons who are not close contacts of a TB case is very low.