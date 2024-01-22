Back

Man stabs himself at Hachiko dog statue outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan

The police were reportedly dispatched after being alerted to a stabbing incident in front of the Hachiko statue in Shibuya. 

Ruth Chai | January 22, 2024, 02:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man stabbed himself in the thigh outside JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Jan. 21 at about 3pm Japan time (2pm Singapore time).

X account @tokyoaccident and livedoor news reported that police were dispatched after being alerted to a stabbing incident in front of the Hachiko dog statue in Shibuya.

A man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s had reportedly stabbed himself in the thigh with a knife.

When police arrived, the man was seen lying on the ground and bleeding from his thighs.

He was taken to the hospital while conscious, and told police that he had stabbed himself in the thigh with the knife.

Top photo via tokyoaccident/X

Firsthand: S'porean mother & daughter, 69 & 37, share what it's like to open a business together

“Even when I’m working, I’m actually spending time with one of the most important people in my life."

January 22, 2024, 11:23 AM

S'pore Red Cross still collecting donations for Gaza humanitarian relief until Jan. 31, 2024

SRC has been working closely with the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), which coordinates numerous humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing. 

January 22, 2024, 10:58 AM

New community law centre in Woodlands now open, provides legal help for needy residents

Bringing legal aid to those who are not able to travel to the CBD.

January 22, 2024, 09:35 AM

Man, 22, charged with breaking into NTU dorm & threatening to kill woman

He allegedly told the victim that if he could not have her, he would have her "in hell". 

January 21, 2024, 09:22 PM

Philippines' President Marcos criticised for arriving at Coldplay's Manila concert via helicopter

That's one way to avoid the Manila traffic, I guess.

January 21, 2024, 08:37 PM

Boeing 747 cargo plane spews fire from engine 10 minutes after takeoff, makes emergency landing

A "softball-sized hole" above the engine was found to be the cause of the engine failure. 

January 21, 2024, 06:47 PM

Man, 49, naked & holding knife, hides amongst tree branches during 3-hour standoff with police in Hougang

He was subsequently arrested.

January 21, 2024, 06:08 PM

Strangers donate S$1,300 to single mum, 30, who lost purse at Pasir Ris & was left with S$8 in bank account

Faith in humanity restored.

January 21, 2024, 05:10 PM

Passenger on domestic Indian flight trapped inside toilet for almost 1 hour after door lock malfunctions

He was rescued after the plane landed in Bengaluru, where engineers boarded the plane to break open the door.

January 21, 2024, 03:54 PM

2 M'sian Muslim women feed & care for stray puppies roaming outside residence

:')

January 21, 2024, 02:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.