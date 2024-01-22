Man stabs himself at Hachiko dog statue outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan

A man stabbed himself in the thigh outside JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Jan. 21 at about 3pm Japan time (2pm Singapore time).
【一時騒然】渋谷ハチ公前で20代男性が自分の太もも刺すhttps://t.co/Lf0usARZ0g
警察官が現場に駆けつけると、20代の男性が倒れていて、太ももから出血していたため病院に搬送された。男性は意識があり、「自分でナイフを刺した」という趣旨の話をしたという。 pic.twitter.com/sjPJxQoOHg
— ライブドアニュース (@livedoornews) January 21, 2024
X account @tokyoaccident and livedoor news reported that police were dispatched after being alerted to a stabbing incident in front of the Hachiko dog statue in Shibuya.
A man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s had reportedly stabbed himself in the thigh with a knife.
When police arrived, the man was seen lying on the ground and bleeding from his thighs.
He was taken to the hospital while conscious, and told police that he had stabbed himself in the thigh with the knife.
Top photo via tokyoaccident/X
