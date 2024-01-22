Man stabs himself at Hachiko dog statue outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan

A man stabbed himself in the thigh outside JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Jan. 21 at about 3pm Japan time (2pm Singapore time).

X account @tokyoaccident and livedoor news reported that police were dispatched after being alerted to a stabbing incident in front of the Hachiko dog statue in Shibuya.

A man who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s had reportedly stabbed himself in the thigh with a knife.

When police arrived, the man was seen lying on the ground and bleeding from his thighs.

He was taken to the hospital while conscious, and told police that he had stabbed himself in the thigh with the knife.

Top photo via tokyoaccident/X