Man, 67, allegedly stabs himself multiple times at Sun Plaza, conveyed to hospital

SPF said the injuries were believed to be self-inflicted.

Hannah Martens | January 15, 2024, 05:40 PM

Events

Warning: This story contains descriptions of self-harm. Reader discretion is advised.

A man allegedly stabbed himself at Sun Plaza on Monday (Jan. 15).

According to photos that were circulating online, the shirtless man lay on the ground with blood trickling from his chest.

It appeared that he was bleeding from several wounds on his chest.

Photo via Complaint Singapore/Facebook

Police officers were seen beside the man while members of the public stood some distance away.

Stabbed himself with a 'calm expression'

Speaking to 8 World News, one witness said she saw the man standing alone at around 1:40 pm.

He held a 15cm long knife in his right hand which he used to stab himself two to three times with a "calm expression".

At first, she thought the man was enacting a performance. But the reality of the situation dawned on her when she saw the blood.

A manager from McDonald's told 8 World News that the man then sat on the ground and continued stabbing himself.

Then as he collapsed on the ground, the knife slipped from his hand. A member of the public came forward and kicked it away from the injured man.

Police arrived to find unconscious and injured man

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at around 2:05pm on Jan. 15 at 30 Sembawang Drive.

This is the address for Sun Plaza.

The SCDF conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told 8 World News that when they arrived, the man was unconscious and injured.

The injuries were believed to be self-inflicted, said the SPF.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

  • SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

  • Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

  • SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photo via Complaint Singapore/Facebook

