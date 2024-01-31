Man, 37, with special needs, chases bus in Tampines & collides with man, 76, who later died

A 37-year-old man running to catch a bus collided with a 76-year-old senior, causing the elderly man to be flung against a metal railing before falling to the ground.

The victim later slipped into a coma and passed away in hospital.

On Jan. 30, 2024, Looi Kai Ye pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by an act endangering personal safety, The Straits Times (ST) reported. He also pleaded guilty to three other offences.

Elderly man slipped into coma and died later

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred around noon on Sep. 5, 2023, was shown in court.

The deceased and his wife were walking towards a bus stop at Tampines Avenue 2 near Block 101, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

Looi was behind the couple and was seen rushing to catch the bus.

Shin Min described Looi as a "tall and big" man.

When the deceased was about to arrive at the bus stop, Looi collided with him, causing the latter to be flung against a metal railing before falling to the ground.

Looi did not stop to assist but boarded the bus and left.

The victim was sent to the hospital. His condition worsened, and he slipped into a coma.

Shin Min reported that the victim passed away in hospital the next day at 4:21am on Sep. 6, 2023. His death was attributed to a severe head injury.

Not of unsound mind: IMH

Court proceedings reveal that Looi has autism, borderline intellectual functioning, and bipolar disorder, according to ST.

In September 2023, a psychiatric assessment conducted at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) said that Looi was not of an unsound mind during the Sep. 5 incident.

Neither was he deemed to be having a relapse of his bipolar disorder, the psychiatrist added.

But Looi's mental conditions were found to have significant contributory links to his molestation offence.

An IMH psychiatrist found that his behaviour in March 2021 “appeared to be related to his longstanding intense interest in women wearing leather clothing."

The psychiatrist also noted Looi's "tendency to behave in a socially inappropriate and impulsive manner” but added that Looi was aware of and in control of his actions at the time.

April 2023 incident

According to Shin Min, the prosecutor said that Looi had injured another person through similar acts five months before the September 2023 incident.

In April 2023, Looi saw a 67-year-old woman walking towards him in Tampines Central, and he thought she was in his way.

Looi then pushed her hard on the chest, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness temporarily, ST reported.

He left without assisting her, and she suffered head injuries, a tailbone fracture, and elbow abrasions.

The prosecution said that the September 2023 incident was more serious, so a prison sentence would be necessary, Shin Min added.

According to ST, the prosecution sought a jail term from 10 months and a week to 14 months and two weeks, together with a high fine.

On the other hand, Looi’s lawyer sought a mandatory treatment order (MTO) and probation for his client.

However, the judge declined the lawyer's request for Looi to be assessed for such a sentence as the accused’s offences caused serious harm.

He asked the lawyer to prepare a submission on Looi's jail term.

Looi is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2024.

Top image from Google Maps.