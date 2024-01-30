Swiss man, 32, cuts off right arm to escape bear biting on to it in Chiang Mai

A 32-year-old Swiss man cut off his right arm with a knife after being bitten by an Asian black bear at a wildlife foundation in Chiang Mai's Chiang Dao district in Thailand on Jan. 25, 2024.

The man, who worked as a volunteer at the foundation, was rushed to Chiang Dao Hospital and was later transferred to a private hospital in Chiang Mai for surgery, as reported by Thai news outlets.

What happened

Stefan Claudio Specogna, 32, was feeding the Asian black bear in its enclosure when the animal bit him.

ThaiRath and Thaiger reported Specogna had stuck his right arm into the cage to place food onto the tray when the bear bit him.

Specogna attempted to free his arm but the bear refused to let go.

He then took out a knife and cut his arm off to escape the attack, causing his arm to be damaged from elbow down.

Members of the foundation rushed to give him first aid and transported him to Chiang Dao Hospital.

The Bangkok Post reported that the missing part of the arm was found in a shredded condition.

Bear initially under care of Doi Pha Daeng National Park

The Asian black bear was initially under the care of Doi Pha Daeng National Park in Chiang Dao district, but was transferred to the wildlife foundation in Chiang Mai's Chiang Dao district due to limited space at the national park.

The bear was rescued in 2013 when it was found lost outside the forest.

Top image via ข่าวช่องวัน/Facebook