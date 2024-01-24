Back

Psych assessment ordered for man, 34, who allegedly tried to kill mother, 77, with pillow

He will be back in court on Feb. 14, 2024.

Hannah Martens | January 24, 2024, 03:38 PM

A 34-year-old man who allegedly tried to smother a 77-year-old woman with a pillow was charged with attempted murder on Jan. 24, 2024.

According to CNA, Yong Chun Hong was accused of trying to kill his elderly mother while she was sleeping on Jan. 16, 2024.

Told the court he 'did not do it'

CNA reported that when Yong appeared in court, he said that he "did not do it" and wanted to see his mother.

It was reported that the prosecutor responded in the negative, because "the mother is the victim (in) this case".

When the judge asked about the state of Yong's mother, the prosecutor replied, "At the moment, I believe it's not life-threatening."

The prosecutor asked for Yong to be remanded for psychiatric assessment.

This is to determine if Yong suffered from an abnormality of mind which, in turn, impaired his mental responsibility for the alleged act.

Yong was ordered to be remanded at Changi Prison's Complex Medical Centre for three weeks for psychiatric assessment. He is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 14.

Background

On Jan. 23, the police said that they received an alert on Jan. 18 at about 4:45pm.

It was regarding an assault that allegedly took place in a residential unit in Serangoon Central.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Yong allegedly attempted to murder his mother on Jan. 16, 2024, by pressing a pillow over her face while she was sleeping.

If Yong is convicted of attempted murder, where hurt is caused, he faces either one of two possible punishments.

He could be jailed for life and caned.

He could also be jailed for up to 20 years and receive a fine and/or caning.

Top photo via Pixabay

