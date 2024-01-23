Man, 35, apprehended after being rescued from Bedok HDB block 11th floor parapet

A 35-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after he was rescued from the 11th floor parapet of an HDB block in Bedok.

The incident happened on Jan. 22.

The police were alerted to the incident, and the man was brought to safety almost two hours later.

The man's lower body was suspended mid-air as he clung onto the ledge.

A video of the incident was posted online.

An inflatable safety life air pack was set up at the foot of the block.

The police told media they received a call for assistance at Block 517 Bedok North Avenue 2 at around 9:55am.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident, the police said, after it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself.

The man stepped back onto the corridor and was brought to safety at 11:43am, following a successful negotiation by CNU officers.

SCDF said two safety life air packs were deployed.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also on standby.

No injuries were reported.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

