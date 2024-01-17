Back

S'pore police & bank prevent man, 71, from losing S$1.5 million to investment scam

Phew.

Fiona Tan | January 17, 2024, 06:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An elderly man in Singapore would have lost S$1.5 million to an investment scam, had the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) not intervened in time on Jan. 11, 2024.

Made several "large-sum" transfers

According to a Jan. 16 police news release, the police's Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and Standard Chartered Bank were alerted after the man made multiple transfers to different bank accounts, The Straits Times reported.

SPF said the transfers were of a "large sum", but did not reveal the exact figure.

The man made these transfers after a foreign acquaintance promised him quick returns on investment opportunities.

It is unclear if any of these transactions were successful.

Upon detecting the transfers, the ASC informed the man via SMS to be wary of scams while the Standard Chartered Bank anti-fraud team temporarily suspended the man's access to digital banking.

SPF said the intervention by the ASC and SCB officers' helped the victim avoid losses totalling about S$1.5 million.

Be alert

SPF said scammers usually approach targets through social media platforms or instant messaging and dating applications for investment scams.

The scammers would then promote investment schemes such as those involving cryptocurrency, foreign exchange or stocks, portraying them as lucrative opportunities.

Victims who invested in the purported schemes realise they have been scammed only when they find they cannot withdraw their money.

SPF advised the public to check and clarify information against sources, such as the Financial Institutions Directory, the Register of Representatives and the Investor Alert List on the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s website before making any investment decisions.

The public should also alert their friends and family about potential scams and report fraudulent transactions to their bank immediately.

Related stories

Top image from Canva

 

Why switching to SimplyGo feels like a downgrade for some commuters

Feels like SimplyNo for some, but it's not

January 17, 2024, 06:40 PM

S’pore is the most fatigued country in the world. We ask S’poreans from 3 generations what they do to stay alive.

Stay aliiiiive.

January 17, 2024, 06:28 PM

McDonald's at Lucky Plaza basement closes after 34 years

Sad.

January 17, 2024, 06:14 PM

COE premiums rebound: Cat B up about S$27,000 to S$112,000

Back up again.

January 17, 2024, 05:24 PM

M’sian man claims he earned S$541 as lecturer in M'sia & quit for S$3,100 cleaner job in S'pore

The man's claims were met with sceptical reactions by netizens.

January 17, 2024, 04:58 PM

Motorcyclist, 27, dies in morning accident along BKE involving car & another motorcycle

The other motorcyclist, a 29-year-old male, was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

January 17, 2024, 04:23 PM

China resumes release of youth unemployment data after 6-month suspension, now at 14.9%

This is in comparison to 21.3 per cent recorded in June 2023, which did not exclude school students from the data.

January 17, 2024, 04:19 PM

4 takeaways from Donald Trump's landslide Iowa Republican caucus win

It's going to be a 2020 rematch.

January 17, 2024, 02:46 PM

Pasir Ris barber shop offers free haircuts to wheelchair users, seniors over 70 & people with disabilities

3.9/5 on Google but 12/10 in my heart.

January 17, 2024, 12:15 PM

S'pore Foodpanda customer orders S$19.20 meal, app factors in S$27.9 million 'container charges'

The platform said that this was due to an 'erroneous input' from the restaurant partner.

January 17, 2024, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.