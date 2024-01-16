M'sia boy, 2, recognises & names half a dozen car brands as if he's a smol car salesman

Toddlers can be a talkative bunch, especially once they get to 18 months old and start to string together two to three-word phrases to express themselves.

This ability was on full display as a boy in Malaysia, aged two, demonstrated his gift of the gab — by rattling off car brand names as if they were the letters of the alphabet.

A video of the boy at a car park saying out loud the names of the brands of cars parked there was shared on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Jan. 11.

It was subsequently uploaded to Roads.sg, a local Facebook page, where it has been viewed more than 412,000 times over two days.

Car brand and model

As seen in the short 44-second clip, the boy could be seen saying more than a dozen car brand names after being prompted by his mother, whose voice could be heard off-camera, asking him, "What car is this?"

The boy rattled off the various names one after another following a mere glance at the car logo and running to the next parked vehicle.

He correctly identified car logos such as Audi, Mazda, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Mini Cooper, and Perodua, Malaysia's second homegrown pride and joy after Proton.

The boy even correctly identified a Toyota car model, the luxury behemoth, Toyota Alphard.

He said, "Alpha", while lifting his head up to take in the height of the 1.9m vehicle.

The only car model that stumped him was when he said "Toyota Estima" instead of "Toyota Vios", and was promptly corrected by his mother.

The boy's antics was previously documented in an earlier video where he said he wanted to enter a Mustang and a BMW belonging to strangers, but his mother said she did not have the keys and could not open the doors.

