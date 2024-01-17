McDonald's at Lucky Plaza basement closes after 34 years

One of the most iconic McDonald's outlets in Singapore, located at Lucky Plaza's basement, has closed.

Decals on the glass panel of where the outlet used to be located read:

"McD Lucky Plaza through the years... Thank you for the 34 wonderful years".

A clearance form stuck on the hoarding stated that reinstatement works started on Jan. 15.

An employee at a store near the now-vacated unit told Mothership that she believes McDonald's is moving "somewhere else".

Among the other iconic McDonald's outlets in Singapore that have closed over the years include the one at King Albert Park, which was frequented by students from schools located near the Upper Bukit Timah area.

The iconic McDonald's outlet at the basement of Shaw Centre was shuttered and subsequently relocated to the top floor of the mall.

Fast food exodus?

Just last month, Jollibee moved out of its sixth floor home in Lucky Plaza, 10 years after the first Singapore outlet of the fast food chain opened here.

Mothership has reached out to McDonald's Singapore for comment.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Saad Razak Khan via Google reviews & Lebelle Chua