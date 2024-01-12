Back

Motorcyclist riding at 134-158kmh dies after colliding with lorry: Driver, 59, gets 3 weeks' jail, 8-year driving ban

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene near Lim Chu Kang cemetery.

Belmont Lay | January 12, 2024, 06:42 PM

A 59-year-old man was sentenced to three weeks' jail and banned from driving for eight years on Jan. 12.

This was after the lorry he was driving near the cemetery in Lim Chu Kang collided with a motorcycle travelling at between 134kmh and 158kmh, killing the motorcyclist, 21, who was then a national serviceman, CNA reported.

The waste management company lorry driver, Jumade Dafir, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without reasonable consideration and causing death.

Another two charges for injuring his lorry passengers were taken into consideration.

What happened

Jumade was driving his lorry along the Muslim Cemetery Path 17 towards Lim Chu Kang Road at about 5:55pm on April 15, 2022.

His wife and a relative were seated in the front cabin.

Five other family members were in the back of the lorry.

Slowed down, did not stop

The lorry did not stop and only slowed down at the junction turning out into Lim Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Bahar.

The motorcyclist, Goh Kai Yeow, who had the right of way, was on his motorcycle riding along Lim Chu Kang Road towards Lim Chu Kang End.

Goh approached the lorry from the right side and the lorry was turning right.

By the time Jumade noticed Goh, the length of the lorry was travelling across all three lanes of Lim Chu Kang Road, the prosecutor said.

Even though Jumade braked, the front portion of the motorcycle slammed into the front of the lorry.

The impact caused the lorry to spin anti-clockwise and the motorcycle was lodged in the front of the heavy vehicle.

Impact of collision

Goh was thrown off the motorcycle.

Jumade was dazed.

His wife, who was seated in front, suffered a hand fracture and eye injuries.

The other relative also seated in front suffered pain on her scalp.

The driver's relatives alighted to help those who were hurt, as well as Goh.

Jumade's nephew called for an ambulance.

Goh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorcyclist travelling between 134kmh-158kmh

The Forensic Chemistry and Physics Laboratory of the Health Sciences Authority determined that the average speed of the motorcycle at the time of the accident was 134kmh to 158kmh.

Had the motorcycle travelled at the 70kmh speed limit, it could have stopped in time, the report said.

The report also stated that the collision could have been avoided if the lorry driver had stopped and waited before entering Lim Chu Kang Road, and had seen the motorcycle at least 94m to 160m away.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor added in court that Jumade had past violations for running red lights, speeding and failing to wear a seat belt.

Top photo via Google Maps

