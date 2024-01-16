LKY100 exhibition in Changi Airport T2 from now till Feb. 28, 2024

The LKY100 commemorative exhibition for the late Lee Kuan Yew at Changi Aiport is back for its second run.

The exhibition, "The Courage to Dream: The Making of the Changi Airport Story", is an immersive walkthrough that shows how the first prime minister of Singapore and his team of leaders made Changi Airport possible.

Admission to the exhibition is free for everyone.

Six interactive zones

There will be six interactive zones featuring archival content that illustrates the development of Changi Airport from the 1970s to the present day and ends off with a glimpse into the future of aviation.

Chapter 1: Growing pains‎

Visitors will learn about the history and growth of Paya Lebar Airport, and experience the challenges faced by residents living close to the airport and how it affected their daily lives.

Chapter 2: Dreams are made of struggles‎

Visitors will learn of the struggles, opportunities and big debate that took place in the 1970s on whether Paya Lebar should be expanded or if they should move to Changi.

Chapter 3: The courage to move‎

Visitors will learn about the special committee that was formed to study the feasibility of moving to Changi and what led to the bold decision that changed Singapore’s aviation history.

Chapter 4: Showtime: The making of Changi Airport‎

Visitors can watch a short film about the key construction milestones of Changi Airport leading up to its opening in 1981.

Chapter 5: The pursuit of excellence‎

Visitors can enjoy anecdote-filled stories of how Lee and the airport’s founding leaders shaped and transformed Changi Airport into what it is today.

Chapter 6: Building on the dream‎

Visitors can take a glimpse into the future and learn how decisions made decades ago laid the foundation for the Changi East development.

Newly released archival materials

This second run of the exhibition will feature newly released archival materials that have been declassified from the archives for public viewing for the very first time, said a representative from Changi Airport Group.

The documents include intimate perspectives of how Lee paved the way for the growth of Singapore’s air hub:

Two steering committee reports on the airport’s development dated 1976, adorned with a handwritten note by Lee himself.

A 1979 press release from the then Public Works Department, chronicling the progressive developments of the Changi Airport.

The original 1981 masterplan of Changi Airport, showing the foresight behind the long-term planning of the airport.

A memo from Lee in 1980, outlining the visionary greening of Airport Boulevard before the grand opening of Changi Airport.

The exhibition is now available in the Chinese language as well.

The Courage to Dream: The Making of the Changi Airport Story

When: Now till Feb. 28, 2024, 9:00am to 10:00pm

Where: Changi Airport Terminal 2, Level 3

Top photos from Changi Airport Group