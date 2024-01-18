Back

Light to Night Festival 2024 happening from Jan. 19 to Feb. 8 at Civic District

Date idea.

Michelle Chew | January 18, 2024, 06:28 PM

Light to Night Festival is back for its eighth edition from Jan. 19 to Feb. 8, 2024 at the Civic District.

This year's theme, "Reimagine", encourages the public to explore new and innovative ways to interact with art and spaces.

Inspired by Singapore's history and artworks from the National Collection, the festival will feature over 60 programmes and artworks by local and international artists.

Light Projections

A familiar sight to many Singaporeans, the Art Skins on Monuments light display returns to the National Gallery Singapore’s façade.

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Date: Jan. 19 to Feb. 8, 2024

Time: 7:30pm to midnight

Besides National Gallery Singapore, you'll also be able to spot light projections at The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), and the Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall.

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Art installations

Ping Pong Go-Round by Lee Wen

An interactive art installation, Ping Pong Go-Round, reinvents the regular ping pong table into a circular one that allows for multiple players in multiple directions.

Image from National Gallery Singapore

Date: Jan. 19 to Jun. 30, 2024

Timings*: 10am to 7pm (Mon to Thu), 10am to 11pm (Fri to Sun)

Location: National Gallery Singapore, City Hall Wing, Level 2

*From Feb. 9 onwards, the installation will be available daily from 10am to 7pm.

The Gachapartment Complex by Nikkei

The Gachapartment Complex showcases a "hidden utopia" where toys live, and features an augmented reality (AR) component developed by Temasek Polytechnic students.

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Date: Jan. 19 to Mar. 3, 2024

Time: 5:30pm to 12:30am

Location: Funan, Level B2 Underground Pedestrian Link

Wishful Thinking by Whisperlodge

Wishful Thinking is a multi-room installation that makes use of textures and sounds to engage your senses.

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

For the ASMR-lovers, you'll be glad to know that there'll be ASMR interactions available during the festival for that "all-around-you" experience.

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Date: Jan. 19 to Feb. 8, 2024

Timings: 10am to 7pm (Mon to Thu), 10am to 11pm (Fri to Sun)

Location: National Gallery Singapore, City Hall Wing, Level B1, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium Foyer

Ticket price: S$5 per pax

Get your tickets here.

The Wishful Thinking installation will be closed between 6pm to 7pm for the live performance on Jan. 20, 27 and Feb. 3.

Other programmes

The festival also presents a series of interactive activities, performances, tours, and talks.

Art x Social: Festival Street 

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Taking place from 6pm to midnight, St. Andrew's Road will see an array of stalls offering food, games, performances and live music.

Date: Jan. 19, 20, 26 and 27, 2024

Dungeons & Dragons: The Art Quest

D&D enthusiasts, this one's for you.

Image courtesy of National Gallery Singapore

Go on a reimagined Dungeons & Dragons quest guided by skilled Dungeon Masters while getting to learn more about the Gallery's artwork.

Date: Jan. 20, 21, 27, 28, Feb. 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 4pm to 9:45pm

Location: National Gallery Singapore, Supreme Court Wing, Level 3

Ticket price: S$20 per pax

Get your tickets here.

More information about the Light to Night Festival and exact opening hours can be found here.

Top image courtesy of the National Gallery Singapore.

