Back

Super Junior's Kyuhyun to perform in S'pore, as part of 1st solo tour

Singapore is his first stop outside of South Korea.

Celeste Ng | January 18, 2024, 05:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Super Junior's Cho Kyuhyun will be holding a solo concert in Singapore on Mar. 30. This will be the second stop on his concert tour around Asia, named "Restart".

The tour is named after Cho's latest solo EP.

This will also be the 35-year-old singer's first tour as a solo artiste since his debut as a member of the K-pop boy band, Super Junior, in 2006.

He last performed here in September 2022 as part of Super Junior's concert tour.

Ticketing details for his solo gig have yet to be announced.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Cho Kyuhyun's Instagram page.

S'pore actress Jeanette Aw gets 'emotional' about patisserie selling out during Japan debut

Aww.

January 18, 2024, 05:27 PM

People's Park lor mee hawker explains why he lets customers help themselves to change

Trust issues, who?

January 18, 2024, 05:21 PM

2 S'pore teens spend holidays making bouquets for elderly to put smiles on their faces

The pair have delivered 100 bunches of flowers since December.

January 18, 2024, 04:48 PM

FairPrice freezes prices of pomfret, grouper, prawns, & other items for CNY

Wallet-friendly CNY celebrations.

January 18, 2024, 04:45 PM

S'porean woman paints detailed pictures of panda cub Le Le to say goodbye

So cute.

January 18, 2024, 04:42 PM

Solving water issues is 'low-hanging fruit' in solving broader climate crisis: President Tharman at Davos

Issues of water can be solved within a reasonable period through financial and technological means, so long as "we organise ourselves well and if we finance this so that everyone benefits”, added President Tharman.

January 18, 2024, 04:37 PM

Tackling global challenges can't rely on private money or govt action alone, 'all pools of capital' needed: Pres. Tharman

Tharman said it was essential to pair social and industrial policy.

January 18, 2024, 03:42 PM

Kung Fu Panda-themed CNY merch & experience at selected Haidilao S'pore outlets till Feb. 24

Kicking off the dragon year with the dragon warrior.

January 18, 2024, 03:06 PM

Desmond Lee says West Coast team 'saddened' that Iswaran quit as MP 'under these circumstances', thanks him for service & contributions

Lee previously said the CPIB probe was a 'worrying development' with 'big impact' on West Coast GRC.

January 18, 2024, 03:04 PM

1 year after 40 of her fishes killed, otters kill Bukit Timah resident's arowanas, left 1 dead inside house

Most of the arowanas were not eaten, with some only bitten near the chins, or had missing eyes and fins.

January 18, 2024, 03:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.