Super Junior's Kyuhyun to perform in S'pore, as part of 1st solo tour

Super Junior's Cho Kyuhyun will be holding a solo concert in Singapore on Mar. 30. This will be the second stop on his concert tour around Asia, named "Restart".

#규현 2024 규현 (KYUHYUN) ASIA TOUR 'Restart' KOREA 2024. 03. 08. ~ 2024. 03. 10. SINGAPORE 2024. 03. 30. HONG KONG 2024. 04. 04. MALAYSIA 2024. 04. 13. JAPAN / OSAKA 2024. 04. 23. JAPAN / YOKOHAMA 2024. 04. 26. TAIWAN 2024. 05. 04. THAILAND 2024. 05. 11. INDONESIA 2024. 05.… pic.twitter.com/sI8Gkit8Nl — 안테나 Antenna (@antennamusic) January 15, 2024

The tour is named after Cho's latest solo EP.

This will also be the 35-year-old singer's first tour as a solo artiste since his debut as a member of the K-pop boy band, Super Junior, in 2006.

He last performed here in September 2022 as part of Super Junior's concert tour.

Ticketing details for his solo gig have yet to be announced.

