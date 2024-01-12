Back

South Korea's Eat Pizza to open 1st outlet in S'pore, pizzas from S$5.90

IG-worthy cheese pull promised.

Wong Li Jie | January 12, 2024, 07:01 PM

Eat Pizza, a popular pizza chain in South Korea, is making its way to Singapore.

Its first outlet is opening at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) on Jan. 13, 2024.

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Ergonomic pizzas

The chain's freshly baked pizzas come in 25cm, rectangular shapes, which makes one-handed eating easy and convenient.

According to Eat Pizza, the pizzas are made with a secret house blend of natural cheese, perfect for an Instagram-worthy cheese pull.

@mothership.nova Eat Pizza 📍: Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Road, 01-K5, S409057 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm from Jan. 13 🍴: Sweet Potato Pizza S$6.50 Aloha Pizza S$6.90 Hot & Spicy Chicken Pizza S$7.90 Pepperoni Pizza S$6.90 Kimchi Bulgogi Pizza S$9.90 #tiktoksg #eatpizza #foodtok #dateideassg #피자 #맛집 #싱가포르맛집 #싱가폴맛집 #whattoeat ♬ Love 119 - RIIZE

The pizzas also don't contain pork.

They have flavours like:

Kimchi bulgogi (S$9.90)

The flagship-exclusive, Kimchi Bulgogi Pizza. Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Aloha Pizza (S$6.90)

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Sweet Potato Pizza (S$6.50)

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Pepperoni Pizza (S$6.50)

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Hot and Spicy Chicken Pizza (S$7.90)

Photo by Lebelle Chua.

Opening promotion

Only on Jan. 13, 2024, you can get their signature pizzas at S$1.99 each (U.P S$7.90).

The flavours applicable are:

  1. Pepperoni

  2. Crispy Potato Bacon

  3. Hot and Spicy Chicken

The promotion is limited to four pizzas per customer for the first 300 pizzas.

Eat Pizza

Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-K5 PLQ Mall, Singapore 409057

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Top photos by Lebelle Chua.

