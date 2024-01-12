South Korea's Eat Pizza to open 1st outlet in S'pore, pizzas from S$5.90

Eat Pizza, a popular pizza chain in South Korea, is making its way to Singapore.
Its first outlet is opening at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) on Jan. 13, 2024.
Ergonomic pizzas
The chain's freshly baked pizzas come in 25cm, rectangular shapes, which makes one-handed eating easy and convenient.
According to Eat Pizza, the pizzas are made with a secret house blend of natural cheese, perfect for an Instagram-worthy cheese pull.
@mothership.nova Eat Pizza 📍: Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Road, 01-K5, S409057 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm from Jan. 13 🍴: Sweet Potato Pizza S$6.50 Aloha Pizza S$6.90 Hot & Spicy Chicken Pizza S$7.90 Pepperoni Pizza S$6.90 Kimchi Bulgogi Pizza S$9.90 #tiktoksg #eatpizza #foodtok #dateideassg #피자 #맛집 #싱가포르맛집 #싱가폴맛집 #whattoeat ♬ Love 119 - RIIZE
The pizzas also don't contain pork.
They have flavours like:
Kimchi bulgogi (S$9.90)
Aloha Pizza (S$6.90)
Sweet Potato Pizza (S$6.50)
Pepperoni Pizza (S$6.50)
Hot and Spicy Chicken Pizza (S$7.90)
Opening promotion
Only on Jan. 13, 2024, you can get their signature pizzas at S$1.99 each (U.P S$7.90).
The flavours applicable are:
- Pepperoni
- Crispy Potato Bacon
- Hot and Spicy Chicken
The promotion is limited to four pizzas per customer for the first 300 pizzas.
Eat Pizza
Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-K5 PLQ Mall, Singapore 409057
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
Top photos by Lebelle Chua.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.