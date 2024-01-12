South Korea's Eat Pizza to open 1st outlet in S'pore, pizzas from S$5.90

Eat Pizza, a popular pizza chain in South Korea, is making its way to Singapore.

Its first outlet is opening at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) on Jan. 13, 2024.

Ergonomic pizzas

The chain's freshly baked pizzas come in 25cm, rectangular shapes, which makes one-handed eating easy and convenient.

According to Eat Pizza, the pizzas are made with a secret house blend of natural cheese, perfect for an Instagram-worthy cheese pull.

The pizzas also don't contain pork.

They have flavours like:

Kimchi bulgogi (S$9.90)

Aloha Pizza (S$6.90)

Sweet Potato Pizza (S$6.50)

Pepperoni Pizza (S$6.50)

Hot and Spicy Chicken Pizza (S$7.90)

Opening promotion

Only on Jan. 13, 2024, you can get their signature pizzas at S$1.99 each (U.P S$7.90).

The flavours applicable are:

Pepperoni Crispy Potato Bacon Hot and Spicy Chicken

The promotion is limited to four pizzas per customer for the first 300 pizzas.

Eat Pizza

Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Road, #01-K5 PLQ Mall, Singapore 409057

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Top photos by Lebelle Chua.