Koh Grill & Sushi Bar at Wisma Atria closes after 17 years

Bad news for fans of Japanese eatery Koh Grill & Sushi Bar.
The place has ceased operations after 17 years.
One Mothership reader recently snapped a picture of the empty premises.
Located next to Food Republic on the fourth floor of Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, the place is known for its yakitori and famous Shiok Maki — unagi or ebi maki drenched in a creamy and cheesy sauce.
Food Republic made the announcement in a Jan. 12 Facebook post.
However, it also revealed that a new Japanese dining concept would be coming soon with details to be released on Food Republic's website and social media.Top photo from Aloysius L / Google Maps
