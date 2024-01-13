Koh Grill & Sushi Bar at Wisma Atria closes after 17 years

Bad news for fans of Japanese eatery Koh Grill & Sushi Bar.

The place has ceased operations after 17 years.

One Mothership reader recently snapped a picture of the empty premises.

Located next to Food Republic on the fourth floor of Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, the place is known for its yakitori and famous Shiok Maki — unagi or ebi maki drenched in a creamy and cheesy sauce.

Food Republic made the announcement in a Jan. 12 Facebook post.

However, it also revealed that a new Japanese dining concept would be coming soon with details to be released on Food Republic's website and social media.

