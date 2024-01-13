Back

Koh Grill & Sushi Bar at Wisma Atria closes after 17 years

Nooo.

Ashley Tan | January 13, 2024, 06:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Bad news for fans of Japanese eatery Koh Grill & Sushi Bar.

The place has ceased operations after 17 years.

One Mothership reader recently snapped a picture of the empty premises.

Photo by Samantha Branson

Located next to Food Republic on the fourth floor of Wisma Atria Shopping Centre, the place is known for its yakitori and famous Shiok Maki — unagi or ebi maki drenched in a creamy and cheesy sauce.

Food Republic made the announcement in a Jan. 12 Facebook post.

However, it also revealed that a new Japanese dining concept would be coming soon with details to be released on Food Republic's website and social media.

Top photo from Aloysius L / Google Maps

Former NZ prime minister Jacinda Ardern marries partner after 5-year engagement

The couple have been together since 2014 and share a five-year-old daughter together.

January 14, 2024, 11:49 AM

S'pore congratulates Taiwan's William Lai Ching-te on presidential election win

Lai won with 40.1 per cent of the votes.

January 14, 2024, 11:14 AM

World leaders react to election of DPP's William Lai as Taiwan's next president

Messages from around the world.

January 14, 2024, 10:21 AM

DPP's William Lai Ching-te elected as Taiwan's new President

This is the first time that DPP is elected for three terms.

January 13, 2024, 08:42 PM

KMT's Hou Yu-ih concedes defeat in 2024 Taiwan presidential election

He lags behind Lai, but the votes are still being tallied.

January 13, 2024, 08:12 PM

Grace Fu, Amy Khor & Baey Yam Keng visit ABC Brickworks to support hawkers after reports of slow business

A mandatory tuberculosis screening is currently being conducted for residents and workers in the area.

January 13, 2024, 07:19 PM

1 dead, 4 injured after KL-bound bus from S'pore collided with motorcycle & caught fire near Melaka

The deceased and the four injured were reportedly family members.

January 13, 2024, 07:01 PM

Polls close in Taiwan 2024 election, DPP's William Lai takes early lead in tight race

Here's the lowdown.

January 13, 2024, 05:40 PM

Former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou wasn't invited to his party's final rally on eve of election

His name was originally on the list, one media reported.

January 13, 2024, 05:28 PM

People's Park hawker uses honour system, customers to put money in box & take their own change

Respect.

January 13, 2024, 04:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.