Kitten rescued at Marine Terrace covered in rat glue now looking for forever home

A kitten that was found with rat glue on its tail and hind legs has been rehabilitated, and is now ready for adoption.

Rescuers from Cats of Marine Terrace, a Facebook page dedicated to helping community cats in the area, rescued the small kitten on Dec. 4, 2023.

Rescuers spent several hours attempting to remove the glue from its body using olive oil, and eventually managed to get the majority of the adhesive off.

The kitten emerged "shaken from the whole ordeal", but unharmed, and its "tail now just has a bad haircut".

However, it was also found to be filthy and covered in fleas.

One rescuer, surnamed Tan, subsequently took the kitten into her care.

Olive the kitten

Now, the kitten, named Olive, is ready to find his forever home.

Olive is estimated to be around four to five months old, and has yet to be sterilised.

"Olive is shy but will warm up quickly with other kitty company, so he will do well with multi cat households," the Facebook page wrote.

Interested adopters can drop Cats of Marine Terrace a message on Facebook.

Glue traps are cruel: Acres and SPCA

While glue traps might be one of the cheapest ways to eliminate pests, they are indiscriminate and may harm other unsuspecting animals too.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have previously urged members of the public and pest control companies to utilise more humane alternatives.

Animals such as pythons, owls and community cats have fallen prey to glue traps as well.

According to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) guidelines on rat control in estates, glue traps or glue boards can be used, but should be placed at areas which are "inaccessible and remote", especially from stray animals.

"If a glue board is used in an open area, there must be a good justification to do so, and an appropriate cover must be used over the glue board to prevent trapping of non-target animals," the guidelines state.

If a non-target animal is caught on the trap, pest control operators are required to rescue the animal, which can then be sent to a private veterinarian, or handed over to the National Parks Board (NParks).

